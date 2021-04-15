QuickLogic Joins Open Source FPGA Foundation as Founding and Premier Member

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has joined the Open Source FPGA (OSFPGA) Foundation as a founding and Premier Member. The OSFPGA Foundation will bring together companies, universities and individuals working on or interested in advancing open source FPGA capabilities, establish cooperation channels, promote outreach and education, and coordinate joint efforts to enable easier collaboration in an open source FPGA ecosystem. As a Premier Member, QuickLogic will join the Board of Directors of the OSFPGA Foundation.

Founded in 1989, QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms, FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. In 2020, the company announced the QuickLogic Open Reconfigurable Computing ( QORC ) Initiative, becoming the first FPGA company to openly and actively embrace 100% open source FPGA tools.

"We are a perfect fit for OSFPGA as the vision of the Foundation is to accelerate worldwide awareness and widespread adoption of FPGA technology," said Brian Faith, President and CEO at QuickLogic. "We are the first FPGA company to openly embrace the open source FPGA movement and look forward to contributing to the OSFPGA Foundation and propelling the growth of this community."

"We are pleased to have QuickLogic joining as Premier Member on the Board of Directors of OSFPGA Foundation and applaud its leadership in open source FPGA adoption and advancement," said Dr. Shrikant Lohokare, CEO at OSFPGA Foundation. "QuickLogic brings a wealth of experience as well as foresight in the rapidly evolving needs of the reconfigurable and

adaptive computing markets, and the critical role open source FPGA technology is going to play in innovation and accelerated time-to-market. We are excited at the prospects of the collaborative contributions of our growing member base to advance this game changing initiative."

For more details on QuickLogic's QORC Initiative and 100% open source tools, please visit https://quicklogic.com/QORC

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and www.quicklogic.com .

About Open-Source FPGA Foundation

The Open Source FPGA Foundation is a 501C(6) non-profit organization with a vision and mission of accelerating the worldwide awareness and widespread adoption of FPGA technology as an integral component of semiconductors in the Information Age through the proliferation of open-source FPGA & eFPGA fabrics and associated tooling, in order to lower the barriers of entry. For more details on the OSFPGA Foundation, please visit https://osfpga.org/

