QuickLogic Partners with Nuance Communications to Deliver Robust Voice Command Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Nuance Communications, Inc. – a leading provider of conversational AI and ambient intelligence solutions – to deliver ultra-low power wake word and voice command technology for a wide array of power-sensitive applications, including hearable and wearable devices. Nuance's technology is a well-known, proven, and highly reliable voice recognition solution, enabling QuickLogic's customers to get to market quickly with products they know will provide high accuracy even in noisy environments.

The partnership between QuickLogic and Nuance enables QuickLogic to distribute always-on, ultra-low footprint, ultra-low power voice recognition technology integrated with its EOS™ S3 Voice and Sensor Processing Platform to give customers an end-to-end and highly reliable hardware and software voice recognition solution. The Nuance technology provides the performance and ultra-low power consumption required for always-on wake word detection, and specifically supports the Alexa wake word protocol. It also features a variety of technical enhancements to improve voice recognition accuracy in difficult or noisy environments.

The integrated system supports a wide range of features including always-on, always-listening fixed triggers, user defined triggers and phrases, and commands that can be accurately detected in silent to extremely noisy environments.

"Nuance has been delivering speech recognition solutions for mobile devices for over two decades," said Scott Haylock, director of product marketing at QuickLogic Corporation. "In response to customer demand, and the growing hearables market, we've augmented the EOS S3 OPEN Software Platform to include Nuance's technology. This addition helps QuickLogic address the largest possible product mix of new and existing voice-controlled end-products."

The ultra-low power Nuance voice recognition technology has been integrated with QuickLogic's advanced EOS Voice and Sensor Processing SoC, which incorporates a revolutionary architecture that enables the industry's most advanced and compute intensive sensor processing capability at a fraction of the power consumption of competing technologies.

Availability

The EOS S3 platform with integrated Nuance voice processing is available now. For more information, please visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/eos-s3/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the 'full stack' end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks and EOS is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

