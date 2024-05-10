QuickLogic Presents Latest RadHard eFPGA IP and FPGAs at SEE/MAPLD 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, is set to showcase its newest developments at the Single Event Effects Symposium & Military and Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices Combined Workshop (SEE/MAPLD) hosted at the Marriott La Jolla in San Diego, California.



Attendees visiting the QuickLogic booth will have the opportunity to explore how the company's three decades of experience in programmable logic translates into its commitment to delivering highly customized eFPGA IP cores and FPGA devices. These products are created using QuickLogic's proprietary Australis eFPGA IP Generator and the Aurora FPGA User Tools, incorporating open-source software components to enhance transparency and product longevity. Additionally, QuickLogic provides radiation-hardened eFPGA IP and standalone FPGA devices tailored for mission-critical applications.

Exhibit Dates and Times:

Wednesday, May 15: 9:30 am - 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 16: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Booth: 22

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and QuickLogic logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.



SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation