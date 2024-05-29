QuickLogic Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. This inclusion will occur at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1st. The announcement follows the preliminary list of additions that was posted Friday, May 24th.

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index is welcomed recognition of QuickLogic's growth and financial performance driven by our successful strategic transformation with the launch of our eFPGA IP business model in 2020," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "We remain extremely focused on executing on our strategy and look forward to introducing QuickLogic to a broader segment of the investment community through our inclusion in this prominent index."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, An LSEG Business, commented "Russell indexes–now in their 40th year–continue to evolve to reflect the dynamic US economy. Annual rebalancing plays a vital role in establishing accurate benchmarks, ensuring they correctly mirror their designated market segments and remain unbiased in terms of size and style."

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

