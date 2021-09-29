QuickLogic Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Digi-Key Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, low power FPGA, embedded FPGA IP, and display bridge solutions, today announced it has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics. The company's EOS S3 low power microcontrollers, supported by 100% open-source software is now available at Digi-Key Electronics.

The following products are available on Digi-Key Electronics:

EOS S3 Sensor Processing Platform – EOS™ S3 low power, multi-core Arm® Cortex® M4 MCU + eFPGA family of SoCs for always-on voice applications, AI inferencing at the edge/endpoint, and general purpose IoT applications.

QuickFeather Development Kit – Powered by QuickLogic's EOS™ S3, the dev kit is supported with Zephyr RTOS. Based on open-source hardware (compatible with the Adafruit Feather form factor), and open-source software (including the SymbiFlow FPGA Tools), it is ideal for enabling the next generation of low-power Machine Learning (ML) capable IoT devices.

Qomu Open Source SoC Development Kit – Supported by a wide variety of vendor-supported open-source development tools (including Zephyr, FreeRTOS, SymbiFlow and Renode,) Qomu Development Kit fits into a USB Type A port. As a result, designers can develop applications virtually anywhere.



"QuickLogic's partnership with Digi-Key is an important milestone in our global growth strategy and increasing our presence worldwide," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "With this agreement, our solutions can reach a larger, global customer base and will provide easy access to ordering parts from multiple regions."



The agreement is effective now. For more information, visit https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/quicklogic

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

