QuickLogic Teams with SiFive to Make eFPGA Technology Available via DesignShare Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has partnered with SiFive, Inc. to add QuickLogic's embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology to its DesignShare program of IP for SoC designs. SiFive is the leading provider of RISC-V core IP, development tools and silicon solutions. This license makes it easy for SoC developers to add voice and AI subsystems, along with post-manufacturing design flexibility, to their SoCs via SiFive's DesignShare program.

The SiFive DesignShare IP program offers a streamlined process for companies seeking to partner with leading vendors to provide pre-integrated premium Silicon IP for bringing new SoCs to market. As part of SiFive's business model to license IP when ready for mass production, the flexibility and choice of the DesignShare IP program reduces the complexities of contract negotiation and licensing agreements to enable faster time to market through simpler prototyping, no legal red tape, and no upfront payment.

"The demand for voice and AI-based IoT solutions is growing," said Mohit Gupta, vice president of SoC IP solutions at SiFive. "Because this is a quickly-evolving market, designers also need flexibility in their SoC designs, often with further customization taking place post-production. Adding QuickLogic's eFPGA IP to our DesignShare ecosystem offers our customers a solution that is not only flexible but low-cost, ultra-low power and very high-performance."

"SiFive's DesignShare program provides an extensive IP offering for developers of RISC-V based SoCs, and now those same developers can easily add our eFPGA technology to their designs," said Brian Faith, president and CEO of QuickLogic Corporation. "This relationship with SiFive gives IoT and other SoC designers easy access to the flexibility and low power benefits associated with eFPGA technology."

Availability

SiFive's DesignShare program, including QuickLogic's eFGPA IP, is available now. Visit www.sifive.com/designshare for more information.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

https://www.quicklogic.com/

