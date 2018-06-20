QuickLogic will also be demonstrating its latest QuickAI™ Platform Solution for cognitive sensing at the endpoint. SensiML, a leader in sensor data training, analytics and classification building for endpoint applications, will demonstrate a smart fan motor fault on the QuickAI module and HDK. This solution is easily deployable for industrial use cases which perform predictive maintenance or visual inspection using endpoint IoT devices.

When: Monday, June 25 - Wednesday, June 27, 10am - 6pm Where: Booth 1338

For more information, conference program schedules and exhibit hours, please visit https://dac.com

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks and EOS is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Code: QUIK-G

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-exhibit-at-dac-2018-300669179.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

