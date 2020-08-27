QuickLogic to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference



Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020



Presentation 10:00 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of the presentation will be available in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page. QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 16, 2020. Interested investors should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected], or their H.C. Wainwright representative, to secure a meeting time.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

