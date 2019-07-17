QuickLogic to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time/ 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

Dial-in: Toll Free: 1- 888-204-4368; Toll/International: 1-323-994-2082

Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 4345466

Duration: Through August 14, 2019

A webcast of the conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and will be available for 12 months.

