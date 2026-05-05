QuickLogic to Showcase EOS™ S3 and eFPGA Solutions at Sensors Converge

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) will showcase its EOS™ S3 SoC and eFPGA solutions at Sensors Converge 2026, taking place at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Attendees can visit Booth 1039 to see how developers can build always-on, ultra-low power sensor and voice-enabled systems with greater flexibility and faster time-to-market.

At the booth, QuickLogic will highlight the EOS™ S3, a fully integrated platform designed for concurrent voice, motion, environmental, and biometric sensing. With its built-in low-power sound detection, Arm® Cortex®-M4F processor, and embedded FPGA, the EOS™ S3 enables developers to implement custom hardware acceleration while minimizing power consumption—ideal for battery-operated and always-on applications.



Date: May 6 and 7, 2026



Booth: 1039



Exhibit Hours:

Wednesday, May 6: 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Thursday, May 7: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened and Antifuse FPGAs and ruggedized programmable logic solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation