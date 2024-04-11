QuickLogic to Showcase FPGA/eFPGA Expertise at HEART Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, is pleased to announce its attendance at the forthcoming HEART 2024 Conference in Huntsville, AL.

Exhibit Information:

Dates and Times:

Monday, April 15: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tuesday, April 16: 7:30 am - 9:00 pm

Booth: 1

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1 to explore our industry-leading FPGA and eFPGA core technologies. Backed by three decades of experience, QuickLogic delivers proven solutions across diverse applications, accelerating advancements in consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense. Our Australis tool enables rapid prototyping of customizable FPGA architectures. Additionally, eFPGA Hard IP can be generated and customized to any supported foundry or process technology within days, and to new process technologies within a quarter.

