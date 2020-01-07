QuickLogic's EOS S3 SoC Enables Longer Battery Life in Kyocera Torque G04 Smartphone

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that its ultra-low power EOS™ S3 SoC has been selected by Kyocera for its Torque G04 smartphone. The Torque G04 is specifically ruggedized for active outdoor work and play applications, including water sports.

Kyocera chose the QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC for its always-on multi-core processing capability, which enabled the implementation of Kyocera's Android v9.0 (Pie) compliant sensor fusion algorithms. The heterogeneous architecture of the EOS S3 enabled Kyocera to partition their proprietary software across the various cores in order to optimize battery life for their LifeLogger application. This feature is critical for enabling longer battery life for the extreme outdoor work and play use-cases for which the Torque G04 was designed. Additionally, the flexible embedded FPGA (eFPGA) logic in the EOS S3 platform will be programmed to add special use-case features.

"We are thrilled the EOS S3 has been selected for the Torque G04 smartphone," says Brian Faith, president and CEO of QuickLogic. "Kyocera is a recognized innovator globally, and we look forward to expanding our already long-standing collaborative relationship.

Availability

The Torque G04 smartphone, the first in a series of smartphones from Kyocera to integrate the QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC, is available now. For more information, please visit www.kyocera.co.jp/prdct/telecom/consumer/lineup/g04/. The EOS S3 SoC is available now from QuickLogic Corporation. For more information, please visit www.quicklogic.com/products/eos-s3.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks and EOS is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

