QuickNode Now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MIAMI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickNode, an end-to-end development platform for Web3 innovation, today announced the availability of its cutting-edge blockchain accessibility infrastructure in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. QuickNode customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

"Microsoft Azure has long been the gold standard for developer trust, productivity, and innovative solutions. We are excited to bring QuickNode to the Azure Marketplace, allowing developers to easily and safely access next-gen blockchain infrastructure and tooling," said Dmitry Shklovsky, Co-founder and CEO of QuickNode. "Bringing QuickNode to the Azure Marketplace reinforces our commitment to simplifying Web3 development and offering secure, reliable, and performant blockchain solutions to businesses of every size."

QuickNode is committed to supporting enterprises and leading developer teams with reliable and performant solutions for accessing blockchain data backed by Azure's trusted cloud platform. Businesses will now be able to:

Easily deploy enterprise RPC nodes tailored to their business goals.

Optimize blockchain data querying for high levels of speed and reliability with certified SOC 2 security.

Effortlessly track the performance of their nodes anytime, anywhere, with access to usage data and advanced telemetry.

Access the most comprehensive Web3 developer toolkit, complete with supercharged APIs, a one-click Web3 app store, world-class developer resources, and around-the-clock support.

QuickNode's fully managed node hosting solution is designed to alleviate the burden of blockchain infrastructure OpEx, allowing businesses to focus on innovation and scaling. By introducing QuickNode in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, a new doorway has been opened for developers and enterprises ready to embrace the innovative solutions possible with blockchain. With this platform, the stage is set for a future where decentralized technology is integrated seamlessly into every layer of web systems, fueling the growth and adoption of the next generation of the internet.

About QuickNode

Since its founding in 2017, QuickNode has emerged as the go-to solution for businesses and innovators requiring world-class blockchain development tools for speed, reliability, and security. Handling over eight billion blockchain requests daily, QuickNode boasts a 2.5X faster response time than competitors and 99.99% uptime across 24+ chains and 35+ networks. With a user-friendly interface and a robust multi-chain developer tool suite, QuickNode is an ideal choice for top Web3 businesses and global brands.

