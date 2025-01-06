Quickplay Launches "Shorts," Transforming Streaming with a Shorts Creator Tool and a Social-Centric User Experience

Newly published research, conducted by GenZ Insights, affirms the in-app short-form content opportunity for media companies and streamers

LAS VEGAS and TORONTO, January 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (CES 2025) – Quickplay, a leading provider of OTT solutions, has launched Quickplay Shorts, a new product that both creates and syndicates vertical short-form content from LIVE and VOD long form video, and a social infinite vertical scroll front-end experience. Integrating seamlessly into existing OTT ecosystems and apps, it empowers streamers to reach and engage younger audiences and unlock new monetization opportunities.

Short-form video dominates today's digital consumption, with platforms like TikTok and YouTube capturing an increasing share across audiences. Gen Zs are leading the way, spending over three hours daily on short-form platforms, compared to just one hour on traditional streaming and broadcast, combined.

Validating this paradigm shift to short-form consumption is new research from GenZ Insights LLC in collaboration with Quickplay and Toluna*, conducted to further understand the habits and opportunities for media companies with Gen Z audiences. The first of the research findings being released today reveals that 81% of Gen Z video viewers watch videos in vertical or portrait format weekly and 79% said adding a shorts feature to a streaming service would increase their weekly streamer app usage.

The research further reported that Gen Z consumers expressed preferences for short form content offerings from streamers to include original reality programming, exclusive previews, original scripted content, and highlights from comedy shows and live sports. And when analyzing their expectations by streaming service, their choices vary: ESPN+ watchers prioritize live sports highlights over other shorts content types, for example. Another key finding indicates that, when it comes to platform features, Gen Z values interactivity, personalized recommendations, and robust subtitling or translation options in a social-like experience.

Quickplay Shorts is built to accelerate streamers' roadmap to short-form content experiences. Its Shorts Creator & Syndicator tool enables OTT providers, through the use of generative AI, to identify, create and distribute bite-sized, vertical format content derived from traditional format live streams and VOD content. This delivers new capacity and velocity for short-form content creation.

Features of Quickplay Shorts Creator & Syndicator Tool include:

Plug-in extensions to existing AV pipelines and workflows

Custom multi-modal models for specific content types (i.e. Sports and Entertainment)

Audio and video transcoding

Smart aspect ratio conversion to vertical format

Syndication to owned and third party and social platforms

Automated workflows triggers

The Shorts Front-End Plug-In delivers a social-like consumer experience that can easily integrate into existing streamer apps. The plug-in delivers:

Vertical infinite scroll

Personalized feeds leveraging AI and deep learning models

Interactive consumer / fan engagement tools (likes, comments, reposts, etc)

"Story" formats

AI-powered moderation tools

Ad-optimization, shopping, and gamification integrations

Optional user-generated content (UGC)/ Creator tool enablement (graphics, overlays, etc.)

Integration with current platform analytics

"We could see that the trend in OTT consumption has been leaning heavily towards short-form content for some time across all demographics, but with Gen Z in particular redefining new viewing habits. This change in viewing behavior requires a strategic reimagining of audience engagement," said Paul Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Quickplay. "Quickplay Shorts brings to market a solution that Tier 1 operators and streamers can quickly implement to captivate this evolving audience, while driving strategic promotion of long-form content and subscriptions, and unlocking new revenue streams within their ecosystems."

"Quickplay Shorts redefines the game for streaming providers by seamlessly connecting with existing AV pipelines, enabling real-time delivery of both on-demand and live short-form content, and driving a rich, engaging user interface that enhances viewer engagement and retention," said Juan Martin, CTO of Quickplay.

Quickplay is partnering with GluedIn in transforming the front-end experience and elevating how users engage with short-form content. By combining Quickplay's cutting-edge shorts technology and personalization engine with GluedIn's expertise in delivering dynamic, interactive solutions, the companies are setting a new standard for streamer video experiences in today's fast-evolving media landscape.

"This research offers media companies a roadmap for winning back time and attention from competitive social short-form platforms," said Mary Ann Halford, Co-Founder of GenZ Insights LLC, "There is a big opportunity for entertainment and sports streamers to reach and drive engagement among Gen Z viewers."

Quickplay Shorts products are available in both AWS and Google Cloud (GCP) marketplaces.

For more information about Quickplay Shorts or if you are attending CES and would like to see a demo, please email hello@quickplay.com.

*Source: Generation Z Media Consumption Behaviors Survey in the US – December 2024: Gen Z Insights, LLC in collaboration with Toluna

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/.

About GluedIn

GluedIn is a pioneering SaaS company based out of Singapore, focused on short video and moderated user-generated content (UGC) SDK solutions. Its innovative platform empowers media and consumer applications to engage users and monetize their content libraries by seamlessly integrating Shorts and Social Networking features. Trusted by Global Brands and Partners, GluedIn's software is easy to use and launch on mobile and web apps. For more information, visit www.gluedIn.io.

SOURCE Quickplay