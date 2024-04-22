Company extends AI leadership with BAM, Future and NAB Product of the Year wins

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Quickplay continued to lead the way in creating Generative AI products and benefits for the media industry at last week's NAB Show, sweeping top awards in three separate competitions and sharing details of product successes in thought leadership forums before and during the conference.

During the five-day conference in Las Vegas, Quickplay's Curator Assistant and Media Companion captured top honors in the event's most prominent awards competitions, including:

Quickplay’s Generative AI Products Sweep Awards at NAB (CNW Group/Quickplay)

The BAM Award in the Consume category from IABM, the international trade association for broadcast and media technology;

in the Consume category from IABM, the international trade association for broadcast and media technology; A Future Best of Show Award, presented by a leading global platform for media and entertainment content and technology news and insights; and

An NAB Product of the Year award, recognizing Quickplay Media Companion as one of the most cutting-edge advancements and technologies shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization.

On thought leadership stages, Quickplay amplified how Generative AI in the hands of both consumers and content programming teams is turbocharging content discovery. Naveen Narayanan, Senior Director, Product Innovation and Strategy, delivered a presentation entitled "Creating and implementing AI-powered Conversational Search to Drive Viewer Engagement'' at the NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference, and Juan Martin, CTO and Co-Founder, spoke on "Driving Viewer Engagement With AI-Powered Conversational Search" at the Google Cloud Next conference that preceded NAB.

Two announcements signaled new avenues for Quickplay's Generative AI leadership. Quickplay announced Curator Assistant, a new product that continues the company's innovation partnership with Google Cloud. Curator Assistant complements Quickplay Media Companion's consumer-facing capabilities by giving programming teams the Generative AI-powered tools they need to build faster, more targeted storefront rails. Globant and Quickplay announced a collaboration that will leverage AI to increase the usage and value of archival digital assets.

"Having the right architectural foundation matters as media and entertainment seeks to optimize the benefits of Generative AI," said Andre Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Quickplay. "We're grateful for the honors at NAB, but already are looking ahead at ways to use the flexibility and agility of our cloud-native, open-architecture platform and the strength of our partnerships – especially with Google Cloud – to accelerate availability of the Generative AI-powered products the industry needs to drive future success."

Quickplay's OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Global leaders in sports and entertainment are using the Quickplay platform to deliver OTT services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit http://quickplay.com/ .

