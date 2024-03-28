QuickQuote.com Reports: Accidental Death Coverage Is Worth the $4 a Month!

TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The life insurance comparison site QuickQuote.com recently published a guide to accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance . It revealed that some plans cost only $4 a month and provide $100,000 in coverage.

Term life insurance is generally labeled the lowest-cost life insurance policy, but AD&D costs even less than a term life insurance policy.

AD&D Coverage for Accidents

According to QuickQuote.com , accidents are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. AD&D insurance will pay the death benefit if the covered individual dies in or shortly following an accident.

The types of accidents that most plans cover include the following:

Auto collisions

Drowning

Exposure to the elements

Falls

Fire-related injuries

Heavy machinery accidents

Homicide

Workplace incidents

AD&D coverage will not pay out if the covered individual dies from natural causes. Natural causes of death include cancer, heart disease, and other illnesses.

Additional AD&D Benefits

While it's possible to get a life insurance rider that covers certain disabilities, most life insurance policies will only pay out after the covered individual dies. AD&D insurance provides a vital benefit to individuals who lose a limb or suffer paralysis.

If someone loses their ability to work following an accident that causes dismemberment, the AD&D benefit can help keep them financially afloat.

Exclusions and restrictions vary by company, and some may provide a partial benefit for loss of use of one limb.

AD&D As a Supplemental Coverage

QuickQuote.com explains that AD&D coverage is easy to get, often offered by employers, and is one of the cheapest life insurance policies.

If a person dies of natural causes or another event not covered by AD&D, the policy will not pay out. Since accidents are the fifth leading cause of death, other causes of death are more likely.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized insurance expert with QuickQuote.com, explains,

"Accidental death and dismemberment coverage is a cost-effective insurance option and should be considered as a supplement to a term life insurance policy."

To have an adequate life insurance policy that will protect dependents from financial hardship following an untimely death, individuals need to have a policy that offers more comprehensive coverage.

Read QuickQuote.com's entire report here: Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance .

