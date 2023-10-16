QuickSilver Counseling Center Opens in New Providence

Leading-edge addiction and mental health treatment now available

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickSilver Counseling Center (https://www.quicksilvercc.com/) is opening its doors at 571 Central Avenue, Suite 108 in New Providence, New Jersey. The location is part of BlueCrest Health Group (https://bluecresthealthgroup.com/), a leader, partner, and motivator in addiction and mental healthcare services. QuickSilver will provide evidence-based treatment in an intensive outpatient treatment setting.

The location is the newest expansion in an effort to provide better addiction and mental healthcare services in New Jersey. According to a 2021 New Jersey Department of Human Services report, more than 60% of state residents who felt they needed addiction treatment did not receive it.1

"We are so excited to be able to make an impact in this area of our home state of New Jersey. We love what we do, and everyone should remember that there is always hope," said Richard Hession of BlueCrest.

The center's staff includes experienced professionals who are committed to helping clients reclaim their lives from substance use and co-occurring mental health issues. They bring a wealth of knowledge and a compassionate, personalized approach to treatment, ensuring that each client receives the care they need to achieve lasting recovery.

About QuickSilver Counseling Center

QuickSilver Counseling Center aims to help people improve their lives by utilizing evidence-based therapy methods integrated with the 12-step approach. In addition to intensive outpatient treatment, the team helps clients who need it access sober living housing. As part of a comprehensive recovery network, the QuickSilver team supports individuals and families in finding the resources they need to reclaim their lives.

1 State of New Jersey Department of Human Services – Substance Abuse Overview 2021 (https://www.nj.gov/humanservices/dmhas/publications/statistical/Substance%20Abuse%20Overview/2021/statewide.pdf)

