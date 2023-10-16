QuickSilver Counseling Center Opens in New Providence

News provided by

BlueCrest Health Group

16 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Leading-edge addiction and mental health treatment now available

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickSilver Counseling Center (https://www.quicksilvercc.com/) is opening its doors at 571 Central Avenue, Suite 108 in New Providence, New Jersey. The location is part of BlueCrest Health Group (https://bluecresthealthgroup.com/), a leader, partner, and motivator in addiction and mental healthcare services. QuickSilver will provide evidence-based treatment in an intensive outpatient treatment setting.

The location is the newest expansion in an effort to provide better addiction and mental healthcare services in New Jersey. According to a 2021 New Jersey Department of Human Services report, more than 60% of state residents who felt they needed addiction treatment did not receive it.1

"We are so excited to be able to make an impact in this area of our home state of New Jersey. We love what we do, and everyone should remember that there is always hope," said Richard Hession of BlueCrest.

The center's staff includes experienced professionals who are committed to helping clients reclaim their lives from substance use and co-occurring mental health issues. They bring a wealth of knowledge and a compassionate, personalized approach to treatment, ensuring that each client receives the care they need to achieve lasting recovery.

About QuickSilver Counseling Center

QuickSilver Counseling Center aims to help people improve their lives by utilizing evidence-based therapy methods integrated with the 12-step approach. In addition to intensive outpatient treatment, the team helps clients who need it access sober living housing. As part of a comprehensive recovery network, the QuickSilver team supports individuals and families in finding the resources they need to reclaim their lives.

1 State of New Jersey Department of Human Services – Substance Abuse Overview 2021 (https://www.nj.gov/humanservices/dmhas/publications/statistical/Substance%20Abuse%20Overview/2021/statewide.pdf)

Media Contact
Melissa Miller
[email protected]

SOURCE BlueCrest Health Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.