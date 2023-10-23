QuickSilver Counseling Open House

QuickSilver Counseling Center

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickSilver Counseling Center (https://www.quicksilvercc.com/) will host a grand opening on Thursday, November 9, at 571 Central Avenue, Suite 108, in New Providence, New Jersey. The state-of-the-art treatment center will provide intensive outpatient addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment services.

"We love to meet the community and show off our place and people to our colleagues. And remember—learning is for the soul, food is for the body," said Stas Botsaris of QuickSilver Counseling.

Individuals living with addiction, their families, and those in recovery are invited to tour the new recovery center in Union County. The open house will provide an opportunity for fellowship, education, and discovery. The itinerary is as follows:

  • 11:30 a.m. – Arrival time and discussion
  • 12 - 1 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony and catering
  • 1:30 p.m. – Conclusion of open house ceremonies
  • 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. – Continued open house tours

The New Providence location is the newest expansion of BlueCrest Health Group, a leading provider of addiction treatment in New Jersey. QuickSilver's grand opening will allow guests to meet dedicated professionals, tour the new campus, and enjoy refreshments while learning about the services that will help support the recovery journey.

About QuickSilver Counseling Center

QuickSilver Counseling Center aims to help people improve their lives by utilizing evidence-based therapy methods integrated with the 12-step approach. In addition to intensive outpatient treatment, the team helps clients who need it access sober living housing. As part of a comprehensive recovery network, the QuickSilver team supports individuals and families in finding the resources they need to reclaim their lives.

