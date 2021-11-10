Quicksilver Scientific Launches Two Complementary, Nanoformulated Products That Help Bring Beauty and Balance to Female Hormone Health

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is possible to not just live longer, but to also live better. Quicksilver Scientific, known for its advanced, highly bioavailable liposomal supplements, has taken it to the next level with its Nanoformulated DHEA+ Female Hormone Tonic and Nanoformulated Progesterone+ Topical Replenishing Serum, both available through practitioners and direct-to-consumer now. DHEA+ Female Hormone Tonic supports female health in perimenopause and beyond by naturally bolstering hormone levels and metabolism.

"The body's response to menopause can be different for every woman," said Dr. Christopher Shade, Founder & CEO, Quicksilver Scientific. "But what doesn't vary is that declines in hormone production are at the root of those responses. They can greatly benefit from natural supplements to help address the hormonal depletions that occur during the perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause stages of life."

As the natural production of female hormones begins to decline in the late twenties and early thirties, modern-day lifestyle factors – stress, adrenal fatigue, excess body fat, xenoestrogen exposure and more – can add to hormone depletion, which is the root of many issues that begin during perimenopause. Quicksilver Scientific female hormone products are formulated to help restore balance and bring beauty to these years.

DHEA+ Female Hormone Tonic harmonizes female hormones, helps to buffer stress and supports healthy brain function and libido with a balanced blend of micronized DHEA, pregnenolone (the mother hormone) along with herbs & extracts, including:

DIM

Chrysin

GS15-4®

Maca Root

Dang Gui

Its partner, Progesterone+ Replenishing Serum, is the first-ever high-potency, progesterone nanoemulsion serum, for promoting beauty.

Quicksilver Scientific DHEA+ and Progesterone+ formulations ($15-$170 MSRP) are available nationwide, through our practitioner network, direct-to-consumer at quicksilverscientific.com and select premium retailers, including Erewhon .

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ABOUT QUICKSILVER SCIENTIFIC

Quicksilver Scientific, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of nutritional supplements featuring proprietary enhanced delivery systems. The company's advanced liposomal supplements are highly bioavailable, increasing absorption of essential vitamins, enabling the removal of ubiquitous toxins, and helping consumers to achieve their genetic potential.

Our award-winning products and protocols are used by practitioners and consumers worldwide. From our Colorado headquarters and cGMP-certified lab, we quality control every batch and third-party test to meet safety and potency standards of the R&D and manufacturing processes. At Quicksilver Scientific, we're inspired by nature. Powered by science. And committed to improving the well-being of everyone we touch.

Located in Louisville, Colo., Quicksilver Scientific, Inc. is #652 on the 2019 Inc. 5000, ranking #3 among Boulder metro companies. For more information, visit www.quicksilverscientific.com .

Contact: Lauren Flanagan, Krupa Consulting

[email protected] / 212-226-2922

SOURCE Quicksilver Scientific