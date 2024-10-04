QuicksortRx Named Second Fastest-Growing Company in South Carolina

Developer of a pharmacy purchasing analytics platform for health systems earns top recognition in annual rankings.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuicksortRx has placed second on this year's South Carolina's 50 Fastest Growing Companies list, which ranks companies based on revenue and employee headcount growth over the past three years.

Created by pharmacists and engineers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), QuicksortRx now empowers health systems nationwide to elevate their hospital pharmacy purchasing strategy, reduce medication costs, and improve overall hospital efficiency.

"To be building one of the fastest-growing companies in the state is surreal," said Jonathan Yantis, CEO and Co-Founder of QuicksortRx. "We are always creating and thinking about what's next, but this recognition gives us a chance to pause and reflect on how much we've accomplished."

Yantis attributes QuicksortRx's growth to the people on his team, starting with Co-Founder and Vice President of Pharmacy Matt Hebbard. The co-founders' strong partnership, dating back to the company's 2018 founding at MUSC, is what launched the synergy between engineers and pharmacists that remains integral to the company today. "Matt has always been the right business partner — not just because of his experience, but also because of his character," said Yantis.

Yantis, a Charleston native, also attributes the company's success to having deep roots in South Carolina. He points to MUSC's early support and Charleston's appeal to top talent as an exceptional place to live as examples of how the state has fueled QuicksortRx's growth. "I'm very proud to build our business here in Charleston because I care so much about this city," said Yantis. "Charleston brings a certain energy to life that feeds back into our work."

QuicksortRx's recognition as one of South Carolina's fastest-growing companies is due to a series of accomplishments. Over the past three years, QuicksortRx has:

Rapidly expanded its customer base, with the company now supporting nearly 40 health systems nationwide.

Empowered health systems to surpass $150 million in savings.

in savings. Earned high praise in KLAS Research's Pharmacy Purchasing Optimization Analytics report, 1 with customers reporting the highest overall satisfaction, quality of relationships, and confidence in reported savings (KLAS is the gold standard for healthcare vendor performance).

with customers reporting the highest overall satisfaction, quality of relationships, and confidence in reported savings (KLAS is the gold standard for healthcare vendor performance). Relocated its headquarters to a larger Charleston office to accommodate customer and employee growth.

office to accommodate customer and employee growth. More than doubled its headcount from 2022 to 2023.

"Everything we've accomplished is a direct result of the incredible people on our team," said Yantis. "We will continue to focus on recruiting the right people as we grow."

The South Carolina's 50 Fastest Growing Companies rankings were announced during a ceremony on October 1 at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. You can view the complete list of companies in ranked order here.

The program is overseen by Integrated Media Publishing, publisher of Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, Charleston Business Magazine, and B2B: The Grand Strand, in partnership with The Capital Corporation.

About QuicksortRx

QuicksortRx Inc. was founded by pharmacists and technologists from the Medical University of South Carolina who understand the potential in the hospital pharmacy business and develop key solutions to unlock it. QuicksortRx provides real-time purchasing oversight, analytics, and savings tools to optimize hospital pharmacy spend. For more information, visit QuicksortRx.com.

