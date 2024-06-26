QuicksortRx Rated Top Overall Performance and Value in KLAS Pharmacy Purchasing Analytics Report

Health systems rate QuicksortRx as top performer in nearly all measured categories, including product quality, satisfaction, and outcomes.

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuicksortRx, a technology company helping health systems reduce medication costs and improve pharmacy business efficiency, has earned the highest overall performance scorer in KLAS Research's inaugural Pharmacy Purchasing Optimization Analytics report, taking the top spot among four solutions.

QuicksortRx logo

In the survey of health system users, QuicksortRx received the highest survey scores in 18 of 20 metrics, including product quality and overall satisfaction, and a perfect score for likely to recommend. The company and its real-time pharmacy purchase decision support platform earned an A+ rating for value, loyalty, relationship, and culture, and an A rating for product satisfaction and operations, which contributed to its overall performance score of 96.8 (out of 100).

"From the beginning, we've kept our focus on serving our customers to the best of our abilities, partnering with health systems to elevate the business of pharmacy, and providing verifiable outcomes that reduce the cost of quality healthcare" said Jonathan Yantis, CEO of QuicksortRx. "We are thrilled to have a third party validate that we are achieving so many of the goals we set out to accomplish."

The KLAS Research report also shared that QuicksortRx users report the highest levels of confidence in the accuracy of reported savings, with one user stating, "I have personally recalculated and vetted some of the reported savings, and the solution's calculations are spot on." Another user in the KLAS report shared, "The improvements [QuicksortRx] has made and the money we have seen come into our organization have been amazing."

Alongside these outcomes, QuicksortRx also garnered top adoption rates for 6 out of 8 capabilities evaluated, including medication shortage intelligence and contract discrepancies, as well as top ratings for vendor relationship and proactive service. The company's support team works alongside health system teams to ensure adoption, establish strategy, navigate obstacles, reduce manual workload, and improve execution. Another user said, "In terms of [QuicksortRx's] ability to optimize ordering and avoid missing savings opportunities, [QuicksortRx] is very impressive. They know what they are doing."

"We're truly lucky to work with some amazing pharmacy teams, and we want to thank them for their partnership and trust," said Matt Hebbard, Vice President of Pharmacy at QuicksortRx. "Honest feedback from real customers, including what we've received from KLAS, helps us keep improving our technology and support. We are grateful for the insights from this year's KLAS report and appreciate the nod from our clients in this survey."

Access the KLAS 2024 Pharmacy Purchasing Optimization Analytics report.

About QuicksortRx

QuicksortRx Inc. was founded by pharmacists and technologists from the Medical University of South Carolina who understand the potential in the health system pharmacy business and develop key solutions to unlock it. QuicksortRx provides real-time purchasing oversight, analytics, and savings tools to minimize medication costs without impacting operations or agreements. For more information, visit QuicksortRx.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Cook

843-350-8305

[email protected]

SOURCE QuicksortRx