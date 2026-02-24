QuicksortRx Wins Best in KLAS for Second Year in a Row

Category pioneer maintains market leadership with second consecutive win and A+ ratings across all evaluation criteria in Purchasing Optimization Analytics.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuicksortRx , the leading pharmacy purchase analytics platform built to help health systems make smarter purchasing decisions, has been named Best in KLAS 2026 for Purchasing Optimization Analytics. For the second year in a row, QuicksortRx has maintained its Best in KLAS position as the top-rated solution since the category's inception in 2025. The company achieved an overall performance score of 97.7 out of 100 — an exceptional score compared to the software average of 81.1 — and received A+ ratings across all evaluation criteria.

Chart from the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report, KLAS Research, February 2026

The Best in KLAS report, published annually by KLAS Research , identifies the top-performing healthcare technology vendors whose solutions and partnerships help healthcare professionals accomplish the Quadruple Aim: enhanced patient experience, improved population health, reduced costs, and better provider well-being. KLAS Research evaluates vendors based on comprehensive feedback from healthcare providers, making the acknowledgement a direct reflection of customer experience and satisfaction.

"Best in KLAS is not just an award to us — it is a reflection of the work our Pharmacy and Engineering teams have put in to build tools that actually help hospitals make quicker, more informed decisions for pharmacy purchasing," said Matt Hebbard, co-founder of QuicksortRx. "What's especially meaningful is the feedback from our customers — what's working, what's not, and where we can keep improving. That ongoing feedback is a big part of what drives us to keep doing better."

QuicksortRx has won Best in KLAS every year since the Purchasing Optimization Analytics category has existed. Founded by pharmacists and technologists from the Medical University of South Carolina, the company pioneered this market space and continues to lead it despite growing competition.

The customer feedback gathered by KLAS Research continues to highlight QuicksortRx's top tier capabilities and collaborative approach.

"QuicksortRx's solution has exceeded our expectations, and the financial goals have exceeded the vendor's initial projection," said a manager interviewed by KLAS Research in August 2025. "Our QuicksortRx representative is very engaging and proactive when identifying opportunities. The market is filled with these types of solutions, and they all sound great. With QuicksortRx's solution, we simply have been able to quantify the initial savings right off the bat. QuicksortRx identifies financial opportunities that often go under the radar, so instead of devoting resources to digging through information to find savings, their solution is turnkey. It is really easy."

The company's score increase from 96.7 in 2025 to 97.7 in 2026 demonstrates the value QuicksortRx places in its customers' feedback and its commitment to continuous improvement in an already category-leading solution.

For more details on QuicksortRx's 2026 Best in KLAS recognition and customer feedback, visit https://quicksortrx.com/klas or view the full 2026 Best in KLAS report at https://klasresearch.com/report/2026-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3906 .

About QuicksortRx

QuicksortRx empowers health systems to optimize pharmacy operations and financial performance through intelligent purchasing analytics. The platform unifies purchasing, compliance, and reimbursement data to give pharmacy teams real-time visibility into opportunities that matter — helping them make smarter decisions faster and save millions every year. For more information, visit https://quicksortrx.com .

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends, and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com .

