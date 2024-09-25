QUID APPOINTS ANTHONY LYE AS CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quid, the leading AI customer and market intelligence platform, today announces the appointment of Anthony Lye as its CEO, effective immediately.

Silicon Valley veteran Anthony Lye, known for leading high-performing teams and driving transformative strategies, has been appointed to spearhead Quid's next phase of growth and innovation. Most recently, he served as CEO of Amplience, an AI-driven content company working with over 400 leading brands. Before that, he was Global Head of the Apollo and Product Led Growth Business Unit at Palantir Technologies, the world's leading enterprise AI software company.

Lye joins Quid at an exciting time as the company expands its mission as an AI company that empowers its customers to sell more products, manage crises and accelerate revenue growth. Trusted by a third of Fortune 500 organizations, Quid is set for continued growth and innovation as it expands its AI capabilities to deliver custom metrics and qualitative and quantitative AI summaries through its latest innovations including a Chat Agent.

Lye follows the greatly respected outgoing CEO, Peter Caswell, who has served the business with distinction for over 13 years and led Quid on its successful growth journey. Caswell has decided to step down to spend more time with his family while ensuring Quid is in strong hands for the future. He will remain with the business —for a period of time that is still being determined—to oversee a smooth transition with Lye.

Anthony Lye, CEO at Quid, comments: "I am truly honored to join Quid at such a pivotal and exciting time. Working with an exceptional team who are passionate about transforming businesses through the power of multiple AI technologies, I look forward to empowering sales, marketing and customer service people across the world through our market-leading solutions. I can't wait to work alongside this talented team and embark on this journey together."

Former CEO, Peter Caswell, adds: "It is bittersweet to be stepping down as CEO. In 13 happy years at Quid, I've seen our revenues grow 200X and overseen the development of an excellent team of committed professionals. I'm very proud of all we've achieved. At the same time, I am honored to be passing on the baton to Anthony - he's hugely admired for his wealth of experience in the technology industry, and I have no doubt he will be a great success in leading this fantastic company."

About QUID

Quid is at the forefront of AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, serving as a compass in a rapidly changing business landscape. With a foundation built on advanced AI, Quid processes vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, translating it into actionable insights that drive business reinvention. Our platform doesn't just gather information; it anticipates the future, bridging the gap between mere data accumulation and predictive precision. We're more than just data listeners; we're strategic visionaries, transforming patterns into predictions, and in turn, magnifying profits. Trusted by industry giants like Ogilvy, T-Mobile, Lufthansa, and Walmart, Quid is the go-to partner for a holistic understanding of customer context, fostering data-driven decisions and impactful strategies. Discover Quid at www.quid.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513072/Quid_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quid