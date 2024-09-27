Quidax Launches $125,000 Crypto Innovation Pitch, Partners with Moonshot for TC Battlefield

LAGOS, Nigeria, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quidax and TechCabal have announced a partnership for this year's TechCabal Battlefield competition. As part of this year's competition Quidax has introduced a Crypto Innovation Pitch for the most promising African crypto startup. This pitch is for Africa-focused seed to early-growth stage crypto and blockchain startups that are creating impactful solutions for African markets.

In conjunction with Asset Chain, Quidax will award the selected startups $15,000 in funding. In addition to the funding, Quidax is collaborating with Huawei, Fincra, and Asset Chain to offer $110,000 worth of startup support credits. The support will be in the form of $80,000 worth of cloud services credit from Huawei, $20,000 worth of payment processing credit from Fincra, and $10,000 in crypto tokens from Asset Chain.

The top 5 crypto startups chosen from applications will get a chance to pitch at Tech Cabal's Moonshot event between 9th - 10th, October, 2024 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. The winning startup will be announced and awarded on the TC Battlefield stage at the Moonshot event.

Interested crypto startups can apply here for the Crypto Innovation Pitch.

TechCabal's Battlefield, first held in 2014 and is now in its 10th year. It involves a rigorous selection process which will culminate in a high-stakes pitch at the Moonshot conference.

Quidax is an African-founded cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell, store and transfer cryptocurrencies.Quidax additionally enables OTC trading and offers a Crypto API. The Crypto API enables businesses to build and offer crypto products.

Moonshot by TechCabal is TechCabal's flagship event that brings together industry leaders and key players in the African tech ecosystem. The event is an opportunity for tech enthusiasts to network, collaborate, and share ideas that define the ecosystem.

