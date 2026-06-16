Quiddity Engineering Appoints Industry Veteran Nick Bokaie to Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Transportation

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering, a premier provider of full-service civil engineering and infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Nick Bokaie, PE, as Senior Vice President and the newest member of the firm's Senior Leadership Team. In this pivotal role, Nick assumes operational leadership over Quiddity's Transportation practice, focusing initially on accelerating key regional initiatives within the Houston Metropolitan area while providing shared oversight on transportation operations across the State of Texas.

Nick Bokaie, PE

Nick brings nearly two decades of exceptional executive and operations management experience across national and international infrastructure sectors. Known for transforming regional practices into major market players, he has successfully captured and delivered billions of dollars in public and private infrastructure investments. His deep operational background spans major civil engineering domains, including high-scale Transportation, Aviation, and Water infrastructure portfolios.

"Nick's alignment with our strategic vision marks a transformative moment for Quiddity's infrastructure goals," said Kevin Krahn, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer. "Nick has displayed an ability to successfully mobilize massive project teams and navigate complex delivery methods that will immediately benefit our Houston Metro partners. Simultaneously, his vision as a Senior Leadership Team member positions us to scale seamlessly into a dominant statewide transportation presence."

A recognized authority on Alternative Project Delivery (APD), Nick has structured and pursued multiple high-value Design-Build (DB) and Public-Private Partnership (P3) transportation models. Notably, he has spearheaded team formation and execution strategies for mega-scale Texas transit projects with construction valuations collectively exceeding $2 billion.

Nick has served on the National Board of Directors and the National Board of Planning & Design for the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Additionally, he is a board member of the Southwest Chapter of the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA).

Nick holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University and has completed advanced MBA coursework at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 14 offices across Texas and additional offices in Florida. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit https://quiddity.com.

SOURCE Quiddity Engineering