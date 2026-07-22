Quiddity Engineering Elevates Florida Presence with Tampa Office Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering, a full-service civil engineering firm, today announced the relocation of its Tampa operations to a larger office space in downtown's Truist Place tower. Located at 401 E. Jackson Street, Suite 2650, the expanded workspace accommodates the firm's growing local team and supports its ongoing regional development.

Inside Quiddity's Tampa Office

The new downtown location replaces Quiddity's previous Tampa office. Together with the firm's established office in Lakeland, this larger hub increases Quiddity's capacity to deliver infrastructure and civil engineering solutions throughout Florida.

"Our move to a larger Tampa office is a direct result of our sustained growth, which has been made possible by our clients and the dedication of our team," said Clayton Black, PE, Quiddity's Chief Executive Officer. "This new space allows us to better support our people as they collaborate on regional projects. We are focused on deepening our roots in Florida, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in Florida, in Texas, and into new markets."

The larger office enables Quiddity to scale its team to meet regional demand for infrastructure, transportation, and land development services.

"This workspace is designed to help our team collaborate more effectively so we can focus on delivering high-quality service to our clients," added John Bannon, PE, Quiddity Vice President of Florida Operations. "It represents our long-term commitment to supporting the infrastructure needs of Florida's growing communities."

Clients, partners, and community members can reach the new downtown location directly at 813.851.5260.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 200 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 15 offices across Texas and Florida. In 2026, Quiddity is celebrating 50 years of doing business, and since the start we have endeavored to build community, inside and out. Our design and consulting services span site civil, land development, water, wastewater, municipal, roadways, traffic, transportation, structural, survey, and program management. For more information, visit https://quiddity.com.

SOURCE Quiddity Engineering