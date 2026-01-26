Quiddity Engineering Opens Office in Waco

WACO, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering, an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm, has opened a new office in Waco, Texas, expanding its presence across the state.

The opening of the Waco office reflects the firm's commitment to steady, organic growth and its employee-owned culture, in which more than 700 employees have a direct stake in the company's success.

"The Waco office complements our ongoing work across Texas," said Clayton Black, CEO of Quiddity. "We have experienced consistent growth, and the Interstate 35 corridor between Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin remains one of the fastest-growing regions in the state. A centrally located office allows us to better serve clients in this expanding market."

Quiddity, formerly known as Jones and Carter, now operates 12 offices in Texas and two in Florida. The Waco office is part of the firm's North Texas presence and is positioned to serve cities, counties, TxDOT, and private developers throughout the region.

"Our growth in North Texas has been significant," said Dave Kochalka, General Manager of Quiddity's North Texas practice offices, including Dallas (located in the Uptown district), Plano, Fort Worth, and Waco. "We look forward to expanding our reach and positively impacting the communities we serve."

The Waco office is led by Steve Martin, PE, and provides engineering, planning, and surveying services to surrounding communities. With more than 23 years of civil engineering experience, Martin is focused on delivering thoughtful, reliable, and innovative solutions that provide lasting value to clients.

"Quiddity continues to experience strong growth," Black added. "We are excited to support communities throughout Central and North Texas by contributing to their infrastructure and economic development. Through dependable, high-quality design, we help lay the foundation for sustainable growth."

SOURCE Quiddity Engineering