"Quiet After Supper" Triumphs at Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema

Set against the everyday sprawl of Los Angeles, "Quiet After Supper" centers on Tristan Weathers, a meticulous serial killer whose carefully ordered life unravels when his childhood friend Abby unexpectedly reappears. What begins as a nostalgic reunion twists into a nerve-racking confrontation after Abby discovers a chilling cache of artifacts, each revealing the grim fate of Tristan's victims and drawing her closer to a devastating, unforgettable revelation.

"Quiet After Supper" was written, directed, and edited by Francis Tejada, and produced by Aris Katsoulis, Francis Tejada and Rachel Mullins. The film stars Bryan Mittelstadt as Tristan Weathers and Laura Cantwell as Abby, alongside Emma Reinagel, Alan Del Murphy, and Selena Lantry in pivotal supporting roles. Together, the ensemble delivers gripping, layered performances that ground the tension in unsettling realism and give the film its emotional core. "Quiet After Supper" was produced by Lonely Rider Productions in association with Nectar Inc.

"We are incredibly grateful and deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Executive Producer Aris Katsoulis. "The Idyllwild Cinemafest champions genuine independent artistry, and being able to share this honor with the outstanding cast and crew of Quiet After Supper — especially Frankie (Tejada), Bryan, Laura, Emma, Alan, and Selena — makes it even more meaningful. Their work brought a depth and authenticity to the film, creating a story that stays with audiences long after the credits fade."

"Quiet After Supper" also earned three Feature Film Vanguard honors at IIFC, recognizing the film's immersive sound design and standout performances. The festival awarded Best Actress – Feature Film Vanguard to Laura Cantwell for her portrayal of Abby and Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film Vanguard to Emma Reinagel for her portrayal of Kelsey, while the film's Sound Design – Feature Film Vanguard win underscored the meticulous audio work that heightens its psychological tension.

"As a filmmaker, you dream that people will not only watch your work, but truly feel it," said Francis Tejada, the writer, director and editor of "Quiet After Supper". "To have our film embraced in this way — for its performances, its craft, and its quiet, unsettling tension — is incredibly humbling, and I'm grateful to our cast, crew, and the Idyllwild community for believing in this story."

Praised for its atmospheric tone, meticulous editing, and slow-building, shattering suspense, "Quiet After Supper" emerged as a highlight of Idyllwild's slate of standout independent features, further affirming the festival's commitment to showcasing distinctive voices in independent cinema.

The film has been quickly garnering attention and building audiences with these recent wins and recognition at:

Dark Matter Film Festival – 2025 Official Selection

Fear Fest at the Farm – 2025 Best Actor, Bryan Mittelstadt

Days of the Dead International Film Festival – 2026 Official Selection

Durango Independent Film Festival - 2026 Best Actor, Bryan Mittelstadt

Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema - 2026 Best Feature Film, Best Editing, Best Actress – Feature Film Vanguard, Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film Vanguard, Best Sound Design – Feature Film Vanguard

Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival – 2026 Official Selection

Indie Horror Junkie Film Fest – 2026 Official Selection

Panic Fest – 2026 Official Selection

Following its festival success, "Quiet After Supper" will continue its festival run and explore distribution opportunities later this year.

Watch the trailer for "Quiet After Supper" at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDuvjcj4zFI

SOURCE Lonely Rider Productions