Quiet Lake Estate Sells for Record Amount

WILTON, Conn., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With a price of $8 million, Tranzon Auction Properties announces the completed sale of Quiet Lake Estate, setting a 20-year record for a single-family estate in Wilton.

Spanning the towns of Wilton and New Canaan, the 153-acre Quiet Lake Estate includes a Roaring Twenties-style English Tudor mansion, two trout ponds, miles of riding trails and a world-class equestrian center designed by famed architect Bartholomew Voorsanges.

The Westport-based company, led by Samantha Saturley Kelley, coordinated a customized marketing campaign beginning last fall which resulted in interest from local to international. "Some properties demand a little extra time," said Kelley. "Quiet Lake is one of those special properties that needed the time to find the right buyer.

"Although we were very fortunate, with the support of the professional Realtor community, to have numerous investors, speculators and developers explore, research and make offers, it was a local family that found their future at Quiet Lake.

"As a Realtor and auction professional, I strive to see the positives in all of the assignments for which I'm fortunate to be engaged," said Kelley. "But Quiet Lake was potentially that 'once-in-a-lifetime' assignment. I'm very grateful to have been initially chosen for this assignment and to have had the opportunity to work to conclusion with Realtor Richard Mishkin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage."

Kelley, a third-generation real estate auctioneer, follows in the steps of her grandfather, who began his auctioneering career immediately following his service in WWII. Her father is a founding partner of one of the largest real estate auction firms in the nation. With an office in Westport, Connecticut, she serves the southern New England, New York and New Jersey markets.

About Tranzon Auction Properties:

Tranzon Auction Properties is a member company of Tranzon LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast to coast. Tranzon's accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.

