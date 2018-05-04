Quiet Logistics Earns 2018 Celebration of Excellence Corporate Philanthropy Award

LOWELL, Mass., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiet Logistics, of Devens, Massachusetts, has been honored with the "Corporate Philanthropy Award" at the 2018 Enterprise Bank Celebration of Excellence.

Inaugurated in 2008, the Celebration of Excellence honors the remarkable entrepreneurs, businesses, and community leaders who have achieved success as they inspire others to excel. The Corporate Philanthropy Award recognizes a local business that has harnessed the power of its assets, resources, and visibility to make a significant positive impact on its community.

Quiet Logistics President Brian Lemerise and Enterprise Bank CEO Jack Clancy Cheryl Serpe, Nancy Graham, Brian Lemerise

"Quiet Logistics is an example of how communities are strengthened and lives are changed when an entire organization shares a common vision for corporate citizenship," said Enterprise Bank CEO Jack Clancy. "We are proud to honor Quiet Logistics for the positive impact they are making in their community and the world."

The Celebration of Excellence recognizes individuals and organizations in the following categories: Educator of the Year, Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Community Service Award, Corporate Philanthropy Award, and Non-Profit of the Year. The 2018 award ceremony was held May 1, 2018, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

In addition to thousands of collective hours volunteered by employees in worthy service projects, Quiet Logistics is deeply committed to a long-term and meaningful partnership with Minute Man Arc in Concord, providing Arc workers with physical or mental disabilities an opportunity to work alongside company team members, developing important work and social skills and demonstrating that they are active, productive members of society.

"We are truly honored to receive the Enterprise Bank Celebration of Excellence Corporate Philanthropy Award," said Brian Lemerise, President of Quiet Logistics. "This recognition reflects our belief that it is our responsibility to help those in need, and to do that daily with true passion and commitment. It builds stronger communities, which is good for business and good for the soul."

Each Celebration of Excellence event is preceded by a nomination period. Anyone may submit a nomination of any Massachusetts- or New Hampshire-based business or individual. The award finalists and recipients are selected through a comprehensive review process by impartial judges.

"At Enterprise Bank we understand the long hours, fortitude, perseverance, and vision necessary to dedicate oneself to achieving a dream," said Jack Clancy. "For thirty years, we have witnessed the remarkable results realized by people who are determined to create success. These people are not seeking recognition and know that creating success is its own reward, but it is our honor and privilege to provide them with the public recognition they so richly deserve."

About Quiet Logistics

Quiet Logistics is a forward-thinking fulfillment provider specializing in innovative brands and eCommerce solutions. Quiet partners with premium fashion and lifestyle brands to deliver flagship fulfillment services, with proprietary software and best-in-class technology. Visit www.quietlogistics.com, join us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow on Twitter (@QuietLogistics) and Instagram (@QuietLogistics).

About Enterprise Bank

Founded in 1988 in Lowell, Massachusetts, Enterprise Bank serves the entrepreneurial spirit of our thriving, local communities. A full-service commercial institution, Enterprise Bank provides financial resources for growing businesses, professionals, non-profits and individuals that are welcome not just as customers, but as neighbors. Enterprise Bank has 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough and Westford, and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem and Windham. Enterprise Bank and Trust Company is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market. For further information, visit EnterpriseBanking.com.

