Quiet Logistics Eyes Global Expansion, Opening New Robot-Enabled Fulfillment Center in Los Angeles

DEVENS, Mass., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiet Logistics, Inc. (www.quietlogistics.com), the leading outsourced fulfillment partner to premium apparel and lifestyle brands, today announced the opening of their first fulfillment center in the greater Los Angeles area. The new, state-of-the-art 440,000 square foot facility is the Company's fifth U.S. warehouse in an expansion to 10-12 facilities in North America by 2022.

Located at 6565 Valley View Street in La Palma, CA, Quiet's new facility is open and fulfilling orders on behalf of a new, digitally native customer. At capacity, it will be powered by a staff of approximately 500 full-time warehouse employees, working alongside collaborative, autonomous mobile robots to ensure maximum productivity and accuracy.

"We are thrilled to open Quiet Logistics' first West Coast fulfillment center in La Palma," said Bruce Welty, Founder and CEO of Quiet Logistics. "Efficient shipping and delivery options are critical to the success of retail brands today. With our West Coast presence, we are able to cost-effectively reach a large population of urban customers, bringing us closer to our goal of reaching 99% of our brands' customers with 2-day ground shipping, and over 65% with next-day ground."

Acquired by Greenfield Partners and Related Companies, Quiet integrates cutting-edge robotic technology, robust proprietary software systems and human touch to deliver the next generation of post-click fulfillment services with unprecedented speed and precision. Quiet is quickly expanding its strong leadership in the third-party fulfillment market, with a robust nationwide network, optimized for expedited deliveries.

"This new facility marks an important first step towards Quiet Logistics' expansion, both nationally and globally," said Kate Terry, Chief Revenue Officer at Quiet Logistics. "We look forward to continuing to build out Quiet's network of urban fulfillment centers throughout the U.S. and abroad, which will enable us to provide faster delivery direct to consumer, as well as seamless omni-channel fulfillment services to our retail partners around the world."

ABOUT QUIET LOGISTICS

Quiet Logistics partners with premium fashion and lifestyle brands to deliver flagship fulfillment services, shipping over $1 billion omni-channel orders a year for customers including Bonobos, Mack Weldon, M.Gemi, and Outdoor Voices. With proprietary software and best-in-class technology, Quiet helps companies, ranging from digitally native brands to brick-and-mortar retailers, grow quickly without compromising quality – rapidly scaling while maintaining unprecedented order accuracy. At the same time, their sartorial savvy, obsessive attention to detail and ability to finesse the post-transaction process allow them to present a highly customized brand experience on behalf of their clients.

For more information, contact Nick Saunders, Senior Vice President of Sales, at nsaunders@quietlogistics.com or visit www.quietlogistics.com.

SOURCE Quiet Logistics

Related Links

http://www.quietlogistics.com

