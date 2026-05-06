QUIET LUXURY BRAND BROCHU WALKER ANNOUNCES GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH OPENING OF ITS FIRST INTERNATIONAL 'MAISON' FLAGSHIP IN SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiet luxury brand, Brochu Walker, announced today that it will be opening on July 18th, 2026 its first international 'Maison' flagship location in Seoul, South Korea. This move marks a significant new chapter in the brand's global evolution.

Rendering of the Brochu Walker Maison Seoul, South Korea opening on July 18th, 2026 (Courtesy of Brochu Walker) Brochu Walker Korean Ambassador Acress Cha Joo Young (Courtesy of Brochu Walker)

The 7,152.2 square feet (664.3 square meter) Brochu Walker Seoul Maison, which will house five floors including two floors for retail and a VIP private suite, is being designed by Seoul-based Blurker Design Studio as a sanctuary, emphasizing natural materials, soft light, and architectural balance. Key design elements will include Italian marble, quartz, natural oak and Olive trees. The space will invite a calmer, more intentional way of experiencing the brand.

From the beginning, Brochu Walker has been shaped by a sense of home—a world defined by quiet luxury, meant to be lived in—a maison. To that end, Karine Dubner, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Brochu Walker, has been strategic in her selection of store locations in the US: Carmel CA, Westport CT, Southampton NY, Buckhead Village Atlanta, GA and most recently Montecito, CA. The brand also announced today that it will be opening stores in the US in late 2026 in Nashville, TN and Austin, TX.

For Dubner, Maison Brochu Walker Seoul is a natural extension of the brand's California roots. She designed Maison Brochu Walker Seoul as a fusion between California ease and Korean heritage, a space that feels warm, personal, and quietly confident.

Dubner said, "Seoul is one of the most influential fashion markets in Asia today. The customer is incredibly discerning—she values quiet luxury, premium materials, and pieces that feel personal rather than loud. In Korea, how you dress is a form of respect, whether you're meeting, working, or dating. That emotional relationship with apparel mirrors how we design: pieces meant to be lived in, versatile, and worn with intention. Seoul isn't just an expansion for us—it's a conversation we've been wanting to have for a long time."

Highlighting the importance of this new market, Brochu Walker also announced today that Cha Joo Young has been named as the brand's first Korean ambassador. Cha Joo-young is an award-winning actress known for her poised, discerning presence—embodying quiet confidence and effortless restraint.

Brochu Walker's Maison Seoul will open to the public on July 18th, 2026 at Apgujeong-ro 42-gil 26, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

ABOUT BROCHU WALKER

Brochu Walker is a quiet luxury lifestyle brand that offers elevated, timeless pieces that embody the essence of effortless style. Its attention to detail is deliberate and discreet, with thoughtful elements that whisper sophistication.

Rooted in the idea of luxury to live in, less is always more and quality is never compromised. Influenced by European craftsmanship and imbued with Californian ease—Brochu Walker empowers women to feel both confident and at ease in their everyday lives. For more info, please visit BrochuWalker.com.

ABOUT KARINE DUBNER, CEO & CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

Born and raised in the South of France, Karine grew up in a world defined by craftsmanship and exquisite landscapes. In 2013 Karine took a leap of faith and purchased at the time the relatively unknown brand, Brochu Walker. Karine evolved the brand into the mindful luxury collection it is today with each piece and detail inspired by a minimalistic view of fashion and the customer in mind. The brand today is a culmination of Karine's own sensibilities and a beautiful expression of herself.

Media Contact:

Patrick McGregor

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SOURCE Brochu Walker