Quieting The Monkey Mind, The New Book From Music Pioneers Dudley And Dean Evenson Helps Individuals Calm Minds And Bodies With Meditation And Music

Drawing from over four decades of creating music for meditation and yoga, Quieting The Monkey Mind is filled with practical tips, exercises, photos, and illustrations to support readers on an empowering journey of finding inner peace in our often chaotic world.

Quieting The Monkey Mind shares some basic principles of meditation along with a wide array of sound tools and practices that can be used to take one into deeper states of inner peace and meditative bliss. No matter where you are in your meditation practice, the Evensons believe readers will find useful tools and techniques that will allow you to access deeper levels of inner stillness leading to a more rewarding sense of self and personal empowerment.

Responding to the often-asked question "What is the benefit of meditation and music?", co-author Dudley Evenson shares, "What we endeavored to accomplish with Quieting The Monkey Mind, is to help make meditation understandable, accessible and simple to do. At its core, meditation is the inner training of our mental processes to attain a calm state of centered balance, awareness and spiritual expansiveness. It is a powerful and beneficial tool that can assist you in all aspects of your life. Silence and music are not only calming but deeply healing."

Quieting The Monkey Mind provides some helpful answers to these questions and many more:

How can we let go of our busy thinking?

How do we choose music that enhances meditation?

How can we create a personal sanctuary?

What is the difference between prayer and meditation?

How do we use breath and vocal toning to focus the mind?

What is the role of mantra, affirmations, and chant in meditation?

Married for 47 years, Dudley and Dean Evenson are internationally renowned musicians and the co-founders of the respected music label Soundings of the Planet. They have recorded over 80 albums and have performed their music, sound-healing, and meditations throughout the world with such luminaries as the Dalai Lama, authors Joan Borysenko, Iyanla Vanzant, and Deepak Chopra among others. They reside in Bellingham, WA.

