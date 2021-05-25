QuietOn Launches QuietOn 3, World's Smallest Active Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Specifically Designed to Improve Sleep Quality

OULU, Finland, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its mission to optimize human performance through improved sleep, acclaimed Finnish tech innovator QuietOn™ today announced the launch of QuietOn 3, the world's smallest active noise cancelling earbud that significantly reduces low-frequency noise to deliver Nordic calm and quietude regardless of one's sleeping environment.

QuietOn 3

The new QuietOn 3 earbuds are the first earbuds small enough to fit entirely inside the ear, making them the only active noise cancelling (ANC) sleep solution that is comfortable enough for everyone, including side sleepers. The superior comfort and pure Nordic quietude lets users enjoy a good night's sleep for better overall health and a readiness to tackle each day with a clear, rested mind.

According to QuietOn CEO Jussi Lemiläinen, QuietOn 3 debuts at an ideal time – as consumer interest in the benefits of sleep health is at an all-time high, thanks to better sleep education and new tracking devices.

"Everything that we want in life – professional success, personal well-being, physiological health – begins with a good night's sleep. And a good night's sleep begins with quietude," Lemiläinen said. "QuietOn 3 leverages breakthrough ANC technology to create a better environment for sleep, effectively eliminating the low-frequency noises that so often disrupt our sleep."

Some of the most common noises that interrupt sleep are low-frequency sounds from heating systems, appliances, traffic, airplanes, snoring and noisy neighbors. QuietOn 3's ANC technology eliminates ambient sound by automatically generating opposite waveforms to nullify the low frequencies, resulting in a much quieter and more peaceful environment for sleep.

"While white noise machines and other noise-masking devices help with lulling one to sleep, the addition of a new noise to overpower background noises can actually prevent or disrupt deep sleep," continued Lemiläinen. "QuietOn 3 and its breakthrough ANC technology works to eliminate noise to create a sense of calm and quietude that increases both quantity and quality of one's sleep."

Additionally, by significantly reducing the earbud's dimensions, QuietOn succeeded in making the impossible possible – creating the first ANC earbud that fits entirely in the ear, with zero protrusion. Engineering QuietOn 3 to be even smaller than previous versions was a challenge, but the company exceeded expectations by reducing the physical size while increasing battery life.

The size reduction can be traced to QuietOn 3's sleep-focused design, which eliminates the need for transmitters, receivers and other components typically found in music earbuds. The lack of these audio-specific components also enables operation with zero electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.

To ensure maximum comfort, each pair of QuietOn 3 comes with four sizes of eartips. With no wireless setup or connectivity required, and automatic charging in the included case, QuietOn 3 earbuds are always ready to pop in and provide more restful sleep.

The QuietOn 3 earbuds charge in the included carrying case, which contains its own battery to guarantee a full-charge at all times. A single charge provides 28 hours of use, so the earbuds have the power to last all day, or for several nights.

"The introduction of new technologies like circadian-based lighting and sleep trackers underscore that high-quality sleep is now a central focus of people's efforts to improve their general health and well-being," Lemiläinen added. "With QuietOn 3, we look forward to joining this movement by demonstrating the critical importance of quietude to sleep performance and, ultimately, overall wellbeing and human performance."

To learn more about this innovative sleep aid, visit here. For the press kit, click here.

About QuietOn:

QuietOn Oy is based in the Arctic city of Oulu, Finland (famed as the seat of technology innovation in Finland) and is the acclaimed developer of the world´s smallest active noise cancelling earbuds designed expressly to create silence and enhance sleep. Combining Nordic designs for ease-of-use with the most advanced technology to ensure quietude, QuietOn products are designed to introduce the Finnish sensibilities of peace and tranquility into everyone's lives. Tens of thousands of grateful customers in more than 120 countries rely on QuietOn products to deliver serenity in a world of sounds. Learn more at www.quieton.com .

QuietOn™ is a trademark of QuietOn Oy. All other trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

Press contact:

Dan Griffin

Griffin360

845.536.2200

[email protected]

SOURCE QuietOn