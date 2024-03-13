Quigioco.it Joins Forces with Kensho Media to Elevate Brand Presence and Enhance Online Gaming Services

The latest online brand belonging to the NOVOMATIC Italia Group joins the Kensho network to enhance its brand awareness and the services offered.

Quigioco.it, part of the HBG Online Gaming group , has embarked on a new partnership with Kensho Media which, through the website Giochidislots.com, will contribute to further increasing the brand awareness of one of the historic Italian gaming and online betting brands, which became part of the NOVOMATIC Group in 2022.

This new collaboration represents a virtuous example of synergy aimed at enriching the gaming experience, ensuring safety and assistance to customers, so that the gaming experience of each user is always characterized by innovation and responsible entertainment.

"We choose our partners paying maximum attention to the themes of safety and responsibility, aspects on which QuiGioco.it focuses and that have impressed us very positively. The platform guarantees a regulated environment, and the registration process is designed to be simple and fast, maintaining high standards of security and compliance," comments Natalia Chiaravalloti, head writer of Giochidislots.com.

Lorenzo Scarpino, Online Products, Digital Content & Operations Lead at Quigioco.it, expresses his satisfaction with the partnership with Kensho which, as he states, "will allow enthusiasts to have at their fingertips, by visiting Giochidislots.com, the portfolio of gaming products of our platform and the wide variety of services that we offer to our customers, including live casinos and virtual games."

