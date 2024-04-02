QUIGLEY-SIMPSON DEBUTS GANTIC, A RESPONSE BASED PROGRAMMATIC MARKETPLACE COMPANY

New Venture is Dedicated to the Creation of Large-Scale Programmatic Marketplaces

Targeted to Highly Responsive Audiences

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent full-service agency Quigley-Simpson announced today the launch of affiliate company, Gantic (www.Gantic.com). This new venture is dedicated to the creation of data-driven, curated, large-scale programmatic marketplaces. Gantic's formation was inspired by the industry's need to address the specific requirements of brands seeking reliable, brand-safe inventory underpinned by robust first and third-party response behavior data.

"Our extensive experience in performance marketing, focused on optimizing outcomes, combined with the demands of contemporary marketers, has led us to identify and bridge a critical gap in the market," said Jeff Ratner, President, Media, Analytics & Data, Quigley-Simpson. "Gantic was founded on direct response principles, mainly that the most valued audiences are ones that respond more frequently, purchase more, and spend more over time. This recognition fueled our resolve to establish curated programmatic marketplaces - turnkey, seamless solutions that operate without reliance on cookies and are adaptable across multiple screens, ensuring privacy with protected data."

Gantic leverages a curated list of publishers with responsive audiences. With this as its focus, Gantic's marketplaces are infused with real-time performance data that exceed average benchmarks by 15-30%. The firm will be rolling out a series of response marketplaces in the travel, consumer goods, not-for-profit, telecommunications, auto, insurance, and financial services categories. A first-of-its-kind diversity and minority programmatic marketplace is set to launch later this month.

"The name Gantic is full of purpose; it is born from a derivative of Gigantic. Gantic programmatic marketplaces will be built focused on impact and scale – achieved by ensuring an abundant supply of efficient media that reaches targeted and highly responsive audiences," said Dalton Mangin, Chief Revenue Officer, Quigley-Simpson.

Leading the sales development efforts for Gantic is Zevi Tilles, an industry veteran with a distinguished track record of senior positions at media and ad tech companies, including The Trade Desk.

About Quigley-Simpson

Based in Los Angeles, with an office in New York City, Quigley-Simpson (www.QuigleySimpson.com) solves complex marketing challenges that drive brand expansion and ignite revenue growth. Understanding that brand is the strongest demand engine clients have, the agency's work is centered on its Brand Led, Demand Driven, Impact Obsessed philosophy that uses a brand's equity to drive demand across every stage of the consumer journey. Quigley-Simpson's fully integrated offerings include brand strategy, creative development, integrated media, digital media, data science and analytics, UX/UI, direct-to-consumer (D2C), and E-Commerce. The agency's holistic approach deeply resonates with its long-standing clients, including Procter & Gamble, JP Morgan Chase, Paycom, Earthjustice, and Mixbook.

