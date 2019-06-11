Quik Print of Oklahoma City looks to Ricoh partnership for eye-catching applications and sales enablement tools

MALVERN, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Quik Print of Oklahoma City, Inc, a privately owned fast-turn, high-quality print and mail services provider, is expanding its business and portfolio with new technologies and services that empower them to deliver more game-changing applications to their growing customer base. In addition to leveraging more than two-dozen Ricoh sheet-fed devices – including monochrome and four- and five-color presses – Quik Print has leaned on Ricoh's expertise and resources to help give them a competitive edge. RICOH Business Booster puts emerging trends, best practices and solution information at Quik Print representatives' fingertips. Meanwhile, the RICOH 5th Color Station Kit provides inspiration to help Quik Print and its customers stand out from the competition.

"Ricoh's technology – the speed, the color, the quality, the reliability – is impressive. But that's not the only reason we keep coming back to work with them," said Mark Little, Vice President of Operations, Quik Print of Oklahoma City, Inc. "What keeps our relationship with Ricoh strong is Ricoh's investment in us. They put their expertise and resources at our service. As a matter of fact, we're currently discussing expanding further into interactive print with their Clickable Paper solution. With Ricoh, the sale is the start of the relationship, not the end of it."

Founded in 1963 in Wichita, Kansas, Quik Print offers high quality printing at faster turnarounds than previously seen in the production print industry. Throughout the years, new technologies have helped Quik Print pursue its mission of providing the finest service for every customer, every time. The company's first Oklahoma City store opened in 1968, and from there its presence in Oklahoma City has grown to seven locations, a corporate headquarters and production facility. Furthermore, Quik Print's extended family businesses now stretch across 10 different cities, 6 states, and includes over 30 locations.

"Quik Print's been around for more than 50 years and clearly knows what it takes to succeed. A key component to that success is having the right partnerships to support their vision and growth strategy," said Sho Yamazaki, Vice President, Strategy & Marketing, Commercial Print Business, Ricoh USA, Inc. "From the beginning, our relationship has been based on that commitment, and we have been growing together ever since. Customers can tell when their success is your priority. That is a value Ricoh and Quik Print share, and it has formed the foundation of a lasting relationship."

For details on Ricoh's full line of production print products, services and solutions, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/products/commercial-industrial-printing

