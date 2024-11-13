QuikMedic and MyCare Medical Group Launch Partnership

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuikMedic is continuing its national expansion by launching a new partnership with MyCare Medical Group in Pinellas County, Florida. QuikMedic now operates in 14 markets across eight states including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, and West Virginia. QuikMedic provides mobile urgent, preventive and wellness health-care services where and when patients need it the most.

"QuikMedic was instrumental in helping launch MyCare's At-Home program in Florida" shared Raj Shrestha, MyCare's CEO. "My team is excited about this budding relationship, and our patients are already benefiting from the partnership" Raj added.

This expansion is QuikMedic's first market launch in Florida. The scalable care model provides patients concierge-level care at home, with the comfort of knowing their urgent health needs are being managed by their trusted physicians who know them best. QuikMedic's highly trained community paramedics and LPNs allow physicians to deliver seamless medical care and coordinated social support in the home that drive a reduction in unnecessary emergency room and hospital utilization and improve patient engagement, health outcomes and experience.

"It's a real privilege to partner with Raj and the MyCare team to extend their care model into the home in a seamless and integrated manner" says Karim Kaissi, CEO of QuikMedic. "Our QuikMedic team in Pinellas County has been recruited from the local community, and we're very excited to grow and deepen this partnership with MyCare in Florida and beyond".

QuikMedic has become a national leader setting the gold standard for mobile health solutions through long-term high-value partnerships. With plans to launch in four more states within the next five months, the company is rapidly cementing its position as a disruptor in mobile health solutions while demonstrating continued success in helping partners achieve their patient-centric organizational goals.

Proven Results

QuikMedic's model has demonstrated significant benefits, including:

Reduced unnecessary ER visits and hospital admissions

Reduced overall cost of care while enhancing access to care

Improved patient engagement and satisfaction

Enhanced health outcomes

About MyCare Medical

MyCare Medical is a healthcare delivery platform that provides exceptional care to over 100,000 patients across the Florida and Texas markets. Primary care delivery is at the core of the platform and is delivered through three distinct business models; multi-state branded wholly owned clinics, a robust MSO affiliate network model, and a growing Concierge practice model. MyCare delivers best-in-class outcomes for patients and operates across multiple lines of business including: Medicare Advantage, ACO Reach, Concierge, and Fee-For-Service & Family practice.

About QuikMedic

QuikMedic offers healthcare providers the ability to extend their care services outside the walls of their practice to deliver reliable high-quality urgent and longitudinal care for at-risk patients. The QuikMedic Mobile Care platform enables providers to respond to urgent patient needs by deploying highly trained Community Paramedics and Licensed Practical Nurses (known as "QuikMedics") to provide in-person care under physician-directed protocols and telehealth-enabled medical control.

