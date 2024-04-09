QuikMedic and WellBe Grow Partnership Nationally

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuikMedic and WellBe Senior Medical expand their relationship nationally by committing to partner in at least four more states in 2024. QuikMedic currently operates in 11 markets across five states including Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, West Virginia and Oregon. QuikMedic provides mobile-first urgent, preventive and wellness health-care services where and when patients need it the most.

"Over the last two years, QuikMedic has served as a natural extension to our home-based primary care team through a dedicated workforce and under jointly developed clinical protocols" shared Dr. Jeff Kang MD, CEO of WellBe. "We're quite pleased with the demonstrated outcomes we've shown together thus far, and a natural next step is to continue to build on the trust between our teams and offer QuikMedic services in all the new markets we are growing into."

The joint expansion will soon include QuikMedic's first market launch in Utah and its second market entry in Oregon, with additional launches in two new states to be announced in the coming months. With a soon to be total of 18 markets in 8 states, QuikMedic is demonstrating rapid success in helping partners achieve their patient-centric organizational goals. In this model, patients receive concierge-level care at home, with the comfort of knowing their urgent health needs are being managed by their trusted physicians who know them best. QuikMedic's highly trained community paramedics and LPNs allow physicians to deliver seamless medical care and coordinated social support in the home that drive a reduction in unnecessary emergency room and hospital utilization and improve patient engagement, health outcomes and satisfaction.

"This deepening relationship with WellBe is a testament of QuikMedic's proven and scalable model with like-minded partner groups" says Karim Kaissi, CEO of QuikMedic. "I'm proud of our team's dedication, and we're truly excited for this national opportunity as this growth means increased access to timely care for vulnerable seniors" Kaissi explains.

QuikMedic has become a leading national player setting the gold standard for mobile health solutions through long-term high-value partnerships nationwide.

About WellBe Senior Medical

WellBe Senior Medical works with health plans to provide home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's providers are committed to providing personalized CompleteCare™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical please visit wellbe.com or call 1-855-493-5523.

About QuikMedic

QuikMedic offers healthcare providers the ability to extend their care services outside the walls of their practice to deliver reliable high-quality urgent and longitudinal care for at-risk patients. The QuikMedic Mobile Care platform enables providers to respond to urgent & emergent patient needs by deploying highly trained Licensed Practical Nurses and Community Paramedics (known as "QuikMedics") to provide in-person care under physician-directed protocols and telehealth-enabled medical control.

SOURCE QuikMedic