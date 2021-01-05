QuikTea® Announces the Launch of Its Vegan Chai Tea Latte

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For those on the Vegan journey, who miss the authentic taste of a rich and creamy chai, Quikfoods, the pioneer in instant chai latte, is excited to announce its latest creation, QuikTea® Vegan Chai Tea Latte.

Explore the QuikTea® Vegan Chai Tea and Coffee Lattes, an easy-to-use, single serve pouch, just add hot water! Tweet this QuikTea Vegan Cardamom Chai Tea Latte

This delightful blend of authentic Indian spices delivers all the flavor of a traditional chai tea latte- minus the dairy based ingredients. True to QuikTea's promise, it comes in an easy-to-use single serving pouch (just add hot water!), making it ideal for evenings at home or life on the go. Visit https://www.quiktea.com/product-category/vegan-chai-coffee-lattes/ to explore our Vegan Chai Tea and Coffee Lattes, available for less than 50 cents a cup!

With the growing popularity of Veganism and its many known health benefits, QuikTea saw the need to create a corresponding product. A Vegan diet can be highly nutritious and may even aid in lowering the risk of chronic disease. With this in mind, QuikTea made sure their chai tea latte was created exclusively with the all-natural ingredients they have always been known for. This was essential for developing an honest product that aided in the healthy lifestyle choices of its consumers.

QuikTea worked on its formulation from scratch. After the consideration of several plant-based ingredients to replace dairy, they worked with their manufacturing partners to successfully isolate and eliminate the oils from coconut milk powder that gives coconut its signature aroma. The result is all the creamy goodness of coconut milk powder without any residual coconut flavor or aftertaste.

To learn more about the QuikTea story, its passion for only the freshest ingredients, and their variety of products, visit www.quiktea.com . The QuikTea® Vegan Chai Tea Latte comes in four all-natural flavors, including Turmeric-Ginger, Cardamom (available in Unsweetened), Masala (available in Unsweetened), and Lemongrass.

No compromise, no dairy, just great taste!

Quikfoods

Quikfoods is the company behind QuikTea®. When asked about the core of the company, Founder Ashish Shah says,"I started Quikfoods to pursue my passion of creating products based on recipes of my childhood… recipes gently coaxed from my mother, cousins and many a chef that I met during my travels. This is the basis of the products we choose to create. The only caveats – simple, easy to understand natural ingredients and a convenient and easy way to make them". It is really that simple!



Follow us on Instagram @quik.tea

Contact: Ashish Shah

Tel. 609-532-1422

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Quikfoods, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.quiktea.com

