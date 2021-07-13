QuikTea® Chai Lattes Now Available on Amazon

Explore the QuikTea® Amazon page at www.amazon.com/quiktea to browse the unique variety of flavors available.

At QuikTea®, we believe in Ayurveda, or the alternative practice of medicine and healing that originated in India over 5,000 years ago. In Ayurveda, one's health is maintained through balance­–including lifestyle, mindset, and of course, diet. All QuikTea® products focus on healthy living and consumption, including our best seller, the Unsweetened Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte. This easy-to-make beverage is not only a treat for the palette but a boost to the immune system as it is loaded with antioxidants and contains anti-inflammatory properties. You can also find the Vegan and original version of this product on Amazon.

To learn more about the full range of products and the many variations of instant chai tea lattes

About Quikfoods

Quikfoods is the company behind QuikTea®, Quik Café® and Quik Shake®. When asked about the core of the company, Founder Ashish Shah says, "I started Quikfoods to pursue my passion of creating products based on recipes of my childhood… recipes gently coaxed from my mother, cousins and many a chef that I met during my travels. This is the basis of the products we choose to create. The only caveats – simple, easy to understand natural ingredients and a convenient and easy way to make them." It is really that simple!

