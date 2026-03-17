QuikTrip Expands Safe Place® Partnership Nationwide, Bringing TXT 4 HELP™ Crisis Support to More than 1,200 Stores

TULSA, Okla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Young people in crisis often need help quickly — and may not know where to turn. Beginning this week, QuikTrip (QT) is expanding its partnership with National Safe Place Network, ensuring youth can connect to immediate support at any of the company's more than 1,200 stores across 21 states.

QuikTrip is a National Safe Place partner.

This expansion, announced during National Safe Place Week, means any young person facing abuse, homelessness, or other crises will soon be able to connect to trained professionals via TXT 4 HELP, a free, confidential 24/7 crisis text service, even if they are not near a Safe Place partner agency. The full rollout of this expansion will be realized by June 1.

"Young people facing difficult circumstances should always have a place they can turn to for help," said QuikTrip President Kevin Thornton. "For decades, our employees have been proud to support the Safe Place program in the communities we serve. Expanding TXT 4 HELP nationwide ensures that youth can connect to the support they need quickly and confidentially."

Safe Place is a national network of locations where trained employees connect youth in crisis to immediate help and services. For more than 30 years, QuikTrip has partnered with the National Safe Place Network and local youth-serving agencies to provide Safe Place access points across its store footprint.

"Finding a Safe Place can be lifechanging for young people in crisis," said Laurie Padilla, President and CEO of National Safe Place Network. "We're honored to partner with QuikTrip to expand this vital service, TXT 4 HELP, across their national footprint, increasing access to immediate safety and support."

To access the TXT 4 HELP program, youth in crisis can text "SAFE" and their location (city, state, or ZIP code) to 4HELP (44357). Within seconds, they receive a reply with the nearest Safe Place location, contact information for a local youth agency or shelter, and the option to reply "2Chat" to begin a confidential text conversation with a trained mental health professional. The program provides an important option for youth who may feel more comfortable reaching out by text than approaching someone in person.

Over the last year, QuikTrip employees facilitated 268 Safe Place calls nationally in partnership with 24 Safe Place partner agencies, helping connect young people to critical local resources and services.

"Our Safe Place partner agencies play an essential role in supporting young people and strengthening communities," said QuikTrip Community Relations Manager and National Safe Place Network Board Member Lauren Sherry. "As QuikTrip continues to grow into new communities, the TXT 4 HELP program ensures every store can immediately serve as a Safe Place connection point for youth in crisis."

To learn more about National Safe Place Network and the TXT 4 HELP program, visit nationalsafeplace.org.

About QuikTrip

QuikTrip Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Since its founding in 1958, QT has grown into an $11 billion company with a reputation for high-quality products, friendly service, and giving back to the communities it serves. Learn more at www.quiktrip.com.

About National Safe Place Network

National Safe Place Network (NSPN) advances a nationwide system of response that keeps youth safe in times of crisis through the operation of Safe Place, TXT 4 HELP, Operation Angel Summit, and training and capacity‑building provided to youth‑ and family‑serving agencies through NSPN membership services. For more information, visit www.nspnetwork.org and www.nationalsafeplace.org.

SOURCE QuikTrip