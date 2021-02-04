Quil Expands Leadership Team, Hires VPS Of Client Delivery And Sales To Accelerate Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quil, the digital health company helping people navigate health and care, is pleased to announce two vice president hires who will drive strategic growth initiatives across client delivery and sales. Each of these leaders bring robust healthcare expertise from their work in both the payor and provider markets.

"Aligning on vision and mission is vital to who we are and what we do at Quil," said Carina Edwards, CEO. "We are confident 2021 will be a monumental year as we continue to deliver value to our clients. Big goals call for a focused, skillful, and passionate team, so we are thrilled to welcome these new leaders. We look forward to learning from their collective experience as we scale and deliver great health outcomes for consumers."

Meet the newest members of our leadership team, Kim McEwen and Ashley Stevens:

Kim McEwen, VP of Client Delivery

Kim joins Quil as the VP of Client Engagement & Delivery. In this role, Kim is responsible for ensuring that the retention and expansion initiatives for our health plan partnerships directly align with our growth strategy. Prior to Quil, Kim was VP of Strategic Program Services at Livongo where she led a team responsible for implementing health plans, PBM's, and government business. With over 20 years of health plan and client experience, Kim has played a critical role in growing revenue and leading client facing teams. Kim has a Master's in Counseling Psychology from Immaculata College and a BA in Sociology from Franklin & Marshall College. Kim is a member of Chief, an organization for female executives.

Ashley Stevens, VP of Provider Sales

Ashley joins Quil as the VP of Provider Sales. In this role, Ashley is responsible for Quil's provider sales and commercialization strategy. Prior to Quil, Ashley excelled as a sales leader at Imprivata, Net Health, and Greenway Health. Ashley brings a relentless curiosity to her sales approach and is a strong advocate of the customer first mindset. She has demonstrated success in sales, strategy, and growth initiatives for companies that are establishing new markets and introducing new products. Ashley is currently pursuing her MBA at Franklin University, studied Sustainable Business and Disruptive Strategy at Harvard Business School, and is a Civil Engineering graduate from College of the Air Force. Ashley is a member of several organizations including WITI (Women in Technology International) and WomSA (Women's Security Alliance).

