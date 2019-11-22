Quilam signs new strategic partnership with Wafra Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based specialist investment firm Quilam Capital has launched a new strategic partnership with the U.S. investment firm Wafra Capital Partners Inc (WCP). The new venture, Quilam Special Opportunities Limited, will sit complementary to the existing Quilam Capital business. However, with the support of WCP, the new vehicle plans to deploy several hundred million pounds over the next five years in the UK and European speciality finance markets.

Founded in 2017 by Kieran McSweeney and Marc Sefton, Quilam specialises in supporting and investing in businesses in the speciality finance sector—this includes businesses in the consumer and SME finance, leasing and mortgage markets--offering both debt and equity solutions. Having already made eight investments, Quilam has developed a unique advisory approach and track record which capitalizes on the team's wealth of industry experience and insight to help businesses develop and grow over the medium to long-term. The firm supports management teams on all aspects of their business, from operations and risk through to strategic direction and balance sheet optimization.

WCP is a New York-based investment adviser and manager of funds specialising in asset-based finance and real estate investments. WCP has market leading experience with structured finance, venture debt, equipment leasing and finance, transportation finance, real estate debt, and other specialty finance transactions, and its team has been operating in these arenas since 1999.

Speaking about the new partnership, Quilam co-founder and partner Kieran McSweeney commented, "The first two years of the Quilam journey have proven very successful with us backing a number of high growth businesses and working alongside great management teams. WCP are experienced investors and understand our market—the partnership presents an exciting opportunity for both parties, and the start of a long-term relationship."

Marc Sefton, Quilam co-founder and partner added, "At Quilam we have the expertise to back the most exciting opportunities in the speciality finance market, and this new venture enables us to fund the whole lifecycle of businesses, from start-up all the way to established company. We believe the addition of WCP's team and the expansion of our capital base will provide the platform to enter our next period of growth and capitalise on the wealth of opportunities we are seeing." Marc added, "Quilam is delighted that serial entrepreneur and senior advisor to WCP, Iain McKenzie, participated in the investment and will be joining the strategic board of the new venture. Iain has built several Speciality Finance businesses and brings with him a wealth of industry experience and contacts."

Michael Gontar, Chief Investment Officer at WCP commented, "Our attitude towards risk, views on the specialist lending market and importance of long term investment relationships are perfectly mirrored by the Management Team at Quilam and we believe this new partnership can become a market leading franchise in the UK and beyond."

About Quilam

Quilam provides flexible investment for exciting ventures. It combines targeted financial solutions with expert guidance and advice, working alongside clients, helping them overcome challenges and accelerate their business performance.

The core team has 36 years' combined sector experience, encompassing Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, RBS, Shawbrook and EY, and a leading track-record of investment, making Quilam the go-to speciality finance partner, having completed over 100 transactions across the investment spectrum. The wider management team also offers corporate finance and operational expertise to provide a full range of private equity services and executive support.

About Wafra Capital Partners ("WCP")

WCP, a New York-based investment management firm, manages or advises funds and accounts (principally on a Sharia'a-compliant basis) that specialize in asset-based finance and real estate investments. WCP is an affiliate of Wafra Inc. ("WAFRA"). Founded in 1985, WAFRA is beneficially owned by the Public Institution for Social Security of Kuwait, an autonomous agency controlled by the State of Kuwait. WCP's senior leadership is comprised of the former employees in WAFRA's Structured Finance and Business & Product Development divisions. WCP has significant experience with structured finance, venture debt, equipment leasing and finance, transportation finance, real estate debt, and other specialty finance transactions, and its team has been operating in these arenas since 1999.

