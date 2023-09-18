Quility Announces Strategic Executive Moves with New CFO and Promoted CIO

Quility

18 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Yaross as Chief Financial Officer and promotion of Danielle Conklin to Chief Information Officer. With these executive announcements, Quility adds two experienced leaders to its executive bench as it continues to grow and create the technology that reimagines the way life insurance is bought and sold.

"We are incredibly excited to have Jennifer join the leadership team here at Quility," said Stephen Fletcher, President at Quility. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will have a substantial impact on Quility's strategic growth. Not only is she a proven and well-respected expert in her field, but she's also an advocate for healthy company culture and making an impact in her community. This makes her an ideal fit as a member of Quility's executive team."

Yaross joins Quility after a successful 15-year tenure at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. She held several positions during her time there, most recently serving as the Vice President, CFO Corporate Development and Strategy. In this role, she helped lead innovation, digital, user experience, strategic partnerships, brokerage solutions and venture investments. As CFO, Yaross will oversee Quility's financial operations, further fortifying the company's position for robust growth.

As CIO, Conklin will be responsible for managing and leveraging technology to drive key business objectives. Given her nearly two-decade track record as a data science executive, she is uniquely positioned to utilize the company's data analytics and AI to extract insights that will improve operational efficiencies, evaluate strategic partnerships and deliver optimal value to Quility clientele.

"We are thrilled to have these two experienced, forward-thinking women on our c-suite and are eagerly anticipating the innovative ideas they will bring to Quility," said Co-Founder Meredith Ellison.

ABOUT
Quility empowers agents with an industry-leading sales enablement platform and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more visit quility.com.

