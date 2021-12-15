Quility Insurance Introduces Prescription Discount Card as Affordable Solution to Rising Healthcare Costs in the U.S.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility Insurance, a digital platform offering financial solutions through an online application or support from a licensed insurance agent, announced today the launch of QuilityRx, a free prescription discount card that helps consumers find the lowest prices for their medications. QuilityRx is available to both existing Quility clients and uninsured individuals with high deductibles or copays and accepted at more than 35,000 pharmacies in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

An estimated 4.7 billion retail prescriptions are filled annually in the United States and QuilityRx provides Americans with a discounted solution at the places where they already shop. A direct response to rising prescription drug prices in the United States, Quility has negotiated a discounted rate with a national network of drugstores and retail outlets including Walgreens, CVS, Target, Walmart, Duane Reade, Rite Aid, Albertson's and Kroger.

"QuilityRx enables our nationwide network of agents to further support their clients by providing the tools they need to advocate for their well-being," says Brandon Ellison, Co-Founder of Quility and Symmetry Financial Group. "By helping our clients find affordable solutions to the rising costs of medications, QuilityRx is another way we support American families in their efforts to protect themselves and their loved ones."

The soaring cost of prescription drugs is a major concern for all Americans, not just the 66% of American adults the Health Policy Institute estimates take prescription drugs. Retail prices for some of the most widely used brand name prescription drugs continue to skyrocket, making many daily medications potentially unaffordable.

Visit quility.com/rx/ for more information about QuilityRx.

About Quility Insurance

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a short application with the support of a licensed insurance agent available as needed. To learn more, visit quility.com.

SOURCE Quility Insurance