Quill And Keyboard Productions Announces New Children's Book "You Count, I Count."

OCALA, Fla., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's entertainers Robin And The Giant have released a new book for children titled "You Count, I Count." Upon first glance of the title, one might presume that this is a book that teaches children how to count. Upon closer look, however, it becomes clear that this illustrated tale teaches that we are all important.

You Count, I Count

The fact that "You Count, I Count" has a deeper message is no surprise for the fans of Robin And The Giant. Looking back at their decades of work as songwriters and authors you will find songs like "Dream," "It Takes A Little Work," "You Can Be Whatever You Want," and "Someone's Day." All of these songs have messages that would easily fit alongside the messages of Tony Robbins, Jack Canfield, Napoleon Hill, Oprah Winfrey, and so many more of our thought leaders and messengers of self-worth, confidence, and self-esteem.

In their podcast for children called "Storybook Railroad," Robin And The Giant write and tell redeeming and endearing stories to boost confidence and reinforce the nurturing power of embracing each other with respect. All while achieving the goal of making it all entertaining.

In all past incarnations, Robin And The Giant were portrayed by their creators, Robin MacBlane (as Robin) and Larry Whitler (as The Giant). That changes in "You Count, I Count" where MacBlane and Whitler now identify themselves as the authors and illustrators and have replaced their own likenesses with their characters portrayed as children.

In an age when condescending comments are carelessly being tossed about it is refreshing to find a simple tale that reminds both children and adults alike that we are all important.

"You Count, I Count" is available wherever books are sold. The website for Robin And The Giant is www.TheWorldOfRobinAndTheGiant.com.

