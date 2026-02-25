Quill Launches Sovereign Chief of AI Staff Agent and Raises $6.5M

Sovereign by Design : User data lives on device; users control where every AI call runs. Integrate with enterprise AIs or local LLMs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quill Meetings today announced $6.5 million in seed funding and the launch of Quilliam, a sovereign Chief of AI Staff agent for modern professionals.

As professionals increasingly rely on multiple AI tools — for writing, coding, research, and communication — they need a layer that holds context and coordinates across all of them. But where does that context come from? Conversations. Professionals spend 75% of their day talking with others — in meetings, calls, and collaboration. Quill starts there, capturing context from every conversation, and evolves into a Chief of AI Staff that coordinates your growing fleet of AI tools with full knowledge of how you work.

Unlike AI tools that lock users into rigid workflows and opaque cloud infrastructure, Quill gives users complete control over where their data lives, how AI inference runs, and how their workflows evolve over time.

The round was led by Basis Set Ventures, with participation from 500 Global, Naval Ravikant, Morado Ventures, and AME Cloud Ventures. The funding will accelerate product development and team expansion, including the recent additions of Founding COO/Growth Yacob Berhane and head of enterprise, Clayton Bryan.

"Work is becoming AI management," said Michael Daugherty, co-founder and CEO of Quill. "But AI tools don't talk to each other and don't really remember how users work. Our goal is to eliminate the coordination tax. Quill starts where the context is — conversations with other humans — learns how users operate and coordinates their AI staff on user's behalf. So users can focus on the conversation, not the follow-through."

Sovereign by Design

Quill's architecture reflects its philosophy of user sovereignty. All user data lives on the user's device, and Quill can operate fully without ever touching Quill's cloud:

Audio never leaves the user's device — transcription happens entirely locally

Cloud sync is optional; when enabled, all data is end-to-end encrypted and Quill's servers never see plaintext content

Users choose where AI inference runs, whether in enterprise cloud providers (Google Vertex, AWS Bedrock) with zero content logging, or even fully local models for air-gapped or completely offline operation

Workflows, integrations, and templates are fully customizable

No user data is ever used for model training

This configurable approach allows enterprises to meet their specific compliance requirements — from GDPR and the EU AI Act to industry-specific regulations — without sacrificing functionality. For organizations requiring complete data sovereignty, Quill can operate entirely on-device with no external network calls.

"We believe Quill's approach to data sovereignty is genuinely differentiated," said Christine Tsai, founding partner and CEO of 500 Global. "They've built an architecture that lets security-conscious enterprises get the benefits of AI while mitigating compliance risks. This will be significant for regulated industries and companies that require on-prem AI solutions."

Proactive, Not Reactive

Quilliam can connect to other tools via Model Context Protocol (MCP), including Notion, Linear, Affinity, Obsidian, Airtable, Manus, and Gamma. But unlike simple integrations, Quilliam uses context from meetings and user history to proactively suggest and execute workflows:

After a product meeting, Quilliam can create or modify tickets in Linear, update documentation in Notion, and draft stakeholder updates

Before a client call, Quilliam surfaces relevant history and prepares briefing materials

Over time, Quilliam will help to customize Quill with automations, templates, and other improvements specifically for you.

Availability

Quill is available now for individuals and enterprise teams. To see Quilliam in action, visit www.quillmeetings.com or contact [email protected] .

About Quill

Quill is the creator of Quilliam, a sovereign Chief of AI Staff that coordinates your AI tools with context from your conversations. With a local-first architecture that keeps all data on-device by default and offers optional end-to-end encrypted sync, Quill enables teams in highly regulated industries to transform conversations into action without compromising security or compliance. Learn more at www.quillmeetings.com .

