QuillBot Launches Citation Generator to Supplement Comprehensive AI Writing Platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuillBot®, the AI writing platform used by more than 30 million people worldwide, has added a Citation Generator tool to its platform. The new Citation Generator helps a wide variety of writers and researchers to create and edit citations in APA, MLA, and Chicago styles. With plagiarism having jumped 10% since the pandemic began, according to a recent Copyleaks study, this automatic citation tool has come at just the right time.

QuillBot's Citation Generator enables students, educators, researchers, scientists, and many other professional users to demonstrate the width and scope of their research, as well as credit authors for their contributions. There are many different citation styles and formats geared toward different discipline-specific writing. However, the most common formats are APA, MLA, and Chicago styles, which QuillBot's Citation Generator supports for reference types like books, websites, and academic journals.

QuillBot's Citation Generator has an easy-to-use, streamlined interface that allows users to quickly create and edit citations in APA, MLA, and Chicago styles. Both in-text citations and full citations are automatically generated and labeled, with easy export options suitable for Microsoft Word. After all the required information is entered, QuillBot's Citation Generator automatically creates accurate citations for the corresponding Reference, Works Cited, or Bibliography pages, saving users time and energy on their writing projects and giving credit to original source texts.

QuillBot is an AI writing platform that is powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology that utilizes natural language processing (NLP) to automatically review, refine, and automate written communication. QuillBot helps more than 30 million people improve their writing skills, streamline their workflow, and deliver a more compelling message. QuillBot was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, USA.

