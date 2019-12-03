Quilting Art Displayed at Quilt Shows Amazes Tourists, Says QuiltGuilds.org

COCOA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is nothing like a quilt show to attract art lovers from around the world. The artwork and stitching are truly stunning and will make your jaw drop. If you have the chance to go to a quilt show or publicize it for increased tourism, you will be pleased!

Quilters can spend their entire lives learning about quilting and never learn it all. The variety and the number of techniques to complete their amazing art is boundless. For those who have never seen this extreme form of the fabric arts, visiting a quilt show can be a jaw dropping experience. Quilters go to shows to marvel at the work of others and gain inspiration. Art lovers and tourists go for the fun and appreciation.

It is estimated that three out of four people have never seen this kind of art and at least 1/4 of them would attend more shows after attending their first show. Quilting is a $3.7 billion a year industry. This untapped resource is easier to secure than you think.

Quilt guilds are scattered all around the world and put on shows at least once every two years. They are masters of putting on their art shows, but need help advertising them. When local communities and state tourists' boards help guilds publicize these events, attendance and tourism grows.

QuiltGuilds.org is a completely free directory of quilt guilds and their quilt shows organized by country and state with a total reach of nearly 2 million. Make sure your local guilds and shows are listed and make sure your guild, community, and state tourism websites link to their state's directory of quilt shows. Go to QuiltGuilds.org, click events, click quilt shows, click your country, click your state, and copy the web address to link to your website.

There are few family friendly events you can have in your community to grow tourism like a quilt show. The guilds do all the work for the show. You do the work to advertise. Have your guilds and communities work together to publicize them and grow your local businesses.

